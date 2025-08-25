Dr Razak Kojo Opoku Writes: 13 Tribal and Religious Bigotry SINS of Dr. Bawumia

Below are some of the tribal and religious bigotry SINS of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia since 2016:

1. We need both the Quran and the Bible at the Jubilee House.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2016 told Muslims to vote for NPP so that he will represent them with the Holy Quran in the Jubilee House.

2. A vote for me to be President will open more doors for Muslims and Zongo dwellers.

3. I will beat Mahama in the North, change the Zongos.

NDC is AFRAID of me because they know the 2024 election would be over before it even started if I am made the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

4. Mahama said a Northerner can’t be President on the ticket of NPP but I am here so vote for me.

5. I am also a Northerner so vote for me-Dr. Bawumia to Sekyere Afram Plains Constituents.

6. Dr. Bawumia accused Mahama’s presidency of being biased against Muslims in the Country.

7. According to Dr. Bawumia in May 2016, the current seat of government is occupied by persons who are from the Christian fraternity which to me does not create balance within the highest political positions in Ghana.

8. On May 2016, Dr. Bawumia said that, it is expected that because there are two dominant religious groups in the Country, the President and his Vice-President ought not to have have been from the same Christian religion.

9. Another major issue that I want to bring to the attention of the people is that; if we look at the Flagstaff house today, it does not reflect the people of Ghana in terms of religion.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made this comment when he was addressing some NPP supporters in the Sissala East District in the Upper West Region in May 2016.

10. In insha Allah, if Nana Akufo-Addo becomes President, he will swear with the Bible and enter the Flagstaff House, and I will swear with the Quran and enter the Flagstaff House. So when we combine the Quran and the Bible, Ghana will be the major beneficiary. The blessings of God will be on Ghana if we have the two religions in the Flagstaff House, stated in 2016.

11. The Zongo’s are saying something beautiful and interesting. They say they don’t believe the NPP will bring Dr. Bawumia as Flagbearer. But they also say, if you bring Dr. Bawumia, they will vote for him. He made this statement in Oti Region.

12. When you look at the North and the Zongo, these strongholds of the NDC will fall if Dr. Bawumia is elected the Flagbearer. These two will fall, and when they fall, the NDC cannot win the election. In the Volta Region too, I will get more votes. Their strongholds will shake when Dr. Bawumia is the Flagbearer. They know it that is why they are so scared of Dr. Bawumia.

13. A deliberate political mafia strategy to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 100% votes in the 2023 Super Delegates Conference of NPP. The North East Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen was brutally attacked.

Ahead of 2028, let’s all be guided by our past mistakes, chart new course for national cohesion, and refrain from using religion and tribe as the benchmarks for votes seeking because Ghana is a Secular State with Christianity as a dominant religion.

*Issued by:*

Razak Kojo Opoku

Founding President of UP Tradition Institute