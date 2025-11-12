Dr. Rashid Pelpuo Consoles Victims of Armed Forces Recruitment Tragedy

The Minister for Labour,Jobs and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, on Wednesday evening visited the 37 Military Hospital to sympathize with victims of the tragic incident that occurred during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise.

Dr. Pelpuo expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also interacted with the injured, offering words of encouragement and praying for their speedy recovery.

He assured the affected families of government’s continued support and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting safety, dignity, and well-being in all employment and recruitment processes.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by this tragedy.