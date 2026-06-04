Dr. Opoku-Prempeh Calls for Stronger Integrity in Political Leadership

The Former Education Minister and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has called for integrity, resource mobilisation and realism in political leadership, stressing that effective governance depends on preparation, strong networks and disciplined delivery of promises.

He made the remarks during the second edition of the Time with a Politician series held at the University of Ghana, where he engaged students in a one-on-one interview moderated by Dr. Kwame Asa-Asante.

He stressed that integrity is at the heart of political leadership and keeping public promises, noting that leaders should always follow through on commitments made to citizens. “Integrity matters because it ensures you do what you say or promise to the people,” he said.

He cautioned that political leaders must be realistic in their promises to avoid public disappointment and governance setbacks, adding that alignment with broader party leadership direction is critical for effective governance.

Reflecting on his tenure as Education Minister, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said leadership has the capacity to transform national development outcomes, noting that he operated with the guiding principle, “I cannot fail.”

He described his tenure as demanding but impactful, stating that he would not wish to return to the Ministry of Education due to the pressure associated with the role, although he remains committed to contributing to education policy from other platforms.

He identified management as a major challenge in political leadership, arguing that weak management structures often result in institutional inefficiencies.

According to him, the Ministry of Education functions as the human resource backbone of the country and therefore requires strong systems and administrative structures to ensure efficiency.

He further stressed the need to balance human capital development with the sustainable use of natural resources for national growth.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh pointed to Germany’s technical education model as a key example that has shaped reforms in Ghana’s technical and vocational education.

He expressed concern that some technical universities are gradually shifting away from core technical programmes into non-technical courses such as business administration, a development he said undermines their mandate.

He also noted that although government provides equipment to technical institutions, inadequate technical capacity sometimes limits effective utilisation.

On university governance, he suggested that long-serving administrative officers such as registrars and finance officers provide institutional stability due to their continuity compared to vice chancellors who serve fixed terms.

He stated that he successfully managed the education sector for four years without any major strike action from labour unions, describing it as one of his key achievements.

In a candid remark, he said political and societal pressures often contribute to corruption in public office, describing it as a systemic challenge.

He also expressed worries about the energy sector, stating that many electricity meters are either faulty or illegally connected, especially in wealthy neighborhoods, which is impacting the Electricity Company of Ghana’s revenue.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh noted that most governance challenges in Ghana’s ministries are technical in nature and require competent leadership and strong managerial expertise, adding that effective governance depends on the appointment of the right ministers and technocrats.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh encouraged aspiring politicians to be resourceful, financially ready, or have strong networks to back their political goals, emphasizing that leadership takes more than just ambition.

The Country Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Ghana, Ms. Anna Lena Sabroso-Wasserfall, said the Time with a Politician series was created to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical political experience.

She noted that while Political Science provides theoretical tools and frameworks, politics is shaped by real-life decisions, negotiations, leadership challenges and trade-offs.

According to her, the initiative enables students to complement classroom learning with firsthand insights from individuals who have operated at the centre of political decision-making.

She added that the forum allows participants to understand not only political outcomes but also the processes behind governance decisions.

Ms. Sabroso-Wasserfall described Dr. Opoku Prempeh as a seasoned public servant with experience as a medical doctor, Member of Parliament, Minister and Vice-Presidential candidate. She said his participation reflected a commitment to youth engagement and democratic education.

She encouraged students to actively participate in the engagement, stressing that the value of the programme depends on the quality of interaction between speakers and participants.

The programme, initiated by Prof. Isaac Owusu Mensah, is aimed at exposing students to practical governance experience and promoting civic education, democratic participation and leadership development through direct engagement between students and policymakers.