Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Visits Asafo to Inspect Culvert Project to Curb Flooding

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Constituency, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has paid a working visit to Asafo to inspect the ongoing construction of a culvert project designed to permanently address the community’s long-standing flooding problem.

For many years, residents of Asafo have endured severe flooding during heavy rains, which has damaged homes, farmlands, and disrupted daily movement. The situation has been a major source of concern for the community, prompting repeated appeals for intervention.

In response, Dr. Agyemang initiated the culvert construction as part of his broader agenda to improve local infrastructure and enhance the area’s resilience against climate-related challenges. The project, when completed, is expected to facilitate smooth water flow and protect the community from future flooding incidents.

During the inspection, Dr. Agyemang reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the needs of his constituents are met through practical and lasting solutions. He emphasized that infrastructure development remains a key pillar of his vision for sustainable community growth within Abuakwa South.

Residents, visibly pleased with the progress of work, commended Dr. Agyemang for his proactive leadership and dedication.

“Great leadership in action! Dr. Kingsley Agyemang continues to demonstrate genuine commitment to the welfare of his people. Infrastructure like this makes a real difference,” one resident remarked.

Another added, “Impactful MP, be blessed.”

The culvert project forms part of several community-based development initiatives spearheaded by Dr. Agyemang to improve living conditions, boost local productivity, and strengthen flood control mechanisms across the constituency.