Dr. Kingsley Agyemang to Deliver Keynote Address at the 5th FALAS Continental Conference in Addis Ababa

The Federation of African Law Students (FALAS) has announced that Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South and a member of Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, will serve as one of the Guest Speakers at the 5th Annual FALAS Continental Conference, to be held at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 19th to 25th October 2025.

Themed “Strengthening African Youth Leadership through Ubuntu for a United and Independent Africa,” the milestone gathering will convene over 250 delegates representing more than 45 African countries, bringing together law students, policymakers, academics, and development partners for dialogue on Africa’s future.

Dr. Agyemang is expected to deliver a keynote address on the topic, “Legislating for Health Justice: Advancing Universal Health Coverage in the Pan-African Context.” His participation underscores the growing intersection between law, health, and governance on the continent. As a legislator and a thought leader in public health, Dr. Agyemang’s work has consistently emphasised evidence-based policymaking, equitable access to healthcare, and youth capacity development.

Over the years, Dr. Agyemang has earned a continental reputation for pioneering initiatives in human capital development, including the decentralised scholarship scheme he introduced as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, which opened educational opportunities for thousands of underserved students. Beyond Ghana, his scholarly and professional engagements with institutions such as Brunel Global Public Health Academy, Aston University, KNUST, GIMPA and Garden City University have made him a strong advocate for integrating public health imperatives into national development agendas.

He will join a distinguished panel of speakers, including Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba, one of Africa’s foremost voices on governance and Pan-Africanism; Her Ladyship Sedinam Awo Kwadam, a respected Ghanaian judge; and Justice Tujilane Rose Chizumila, a celebrated Malawian jurist and member of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, among others.

Speaking on the invitation, Mr. Seyram K. Seyram, International President of FALAS, expressed his delight at Dr. Agyemang’s participation, describing it as “a profound honour for the federation.” He added, “To have Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang join our platform is to welcome not only a legislator but a visionary who bridges the gap between law, leadership, and public health. His insights will deeply enrich the conversation on how Africa can legislate for equity and inclusion in health justice.”

The annual FALAS Continental Conference has, over the years, evolved into a premier Pan-African platform for nurturing young legal minds and amplifying youth-led solutions to the continent’s governance challenges. This year’s edition, held in collaboration with the African Union Women, Gender and Youth Directorate (AU-WGYD), is expected to produce policy recommendations aimed at strengthening African unity, leadership ethics, and human development across the continent.

With speakers of such calibre, the 2025 conference promises to be one of the most intellectually stimulating and forward-looking gatherings in the federation’s history.