Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Pays Medical Bills of All In-Patients at Kyebi Government Hospital on His Birthday

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, marked his birthday in a remarkable act of compassion by settling the full medical bills of all in-patients at the Kyebi Government Hospital, the very facility where he was born prematurely decades ago.

As part of the gesture, Dr. Agyemang visited the hospital on Monday, spending time interacting with patients, staff, and particularly mothers at the pre-term ward.

Witnesses described an emotional moment as he reflected on his own journey, having once been a fragile premature baby in the same hospital.

Hospital authorities expressed their appreciation, noting that the gesture has brought tremendous relief to many families struggling with medical expenses.

Dr. Agyemang emphasized that the visit was both personal and symbolic, stating that giving back to the institution that nurtured him at birth was a long-held desire.

His act of kindness has since drawn praise from residents and well-wishers, many describing it as a touching example of humility, gratitude, and community service.