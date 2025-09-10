Dr Kingsley Agyemang lends support to pregnant teen survivor in Ashanti Region

Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa Soouth, Dr Kingsley Agyemang has shown great compassion to a 13-year-old girl who was pregnant through gang-rape and was abandoned by her family.

Her story gripped the nation and stirred hearts across Ghana.

What began as a tale of unimaginable trauma is now being rewritten into one of resilience, empathy, and leadership.

Nafisatu Adwoa, a young girl from a village near Boamang in the Ashanti Region. Her revelation shocked viewers: she had been gang-raped by five teenage boys in her community and subsequently rejected by her family.

With no shelter, no medical care, and no support, Nafisatu was left to navigate the final stages of pregnancy alone. For eight months, she survived without antenatal care, proper nutrition, or even basic hygiene items.

Her story exposed the deep cracks in the social safety net for vulnerable children in rural Ghana.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, was moved by her plight, hence took swift and decisive action to help.

He arranged for Nafisatu to be admitted to South Suntreso Hospital in Kumasi, pledging to cover all medical expenses until she delivers. But his support didn’t stop there.

Dr. Agyemang personally provided her with essentials—soap, towels, clothing—and committed to feeding her three times daily.

Recognizing that true recovery requires more than temporary aid, he partnered with the Department of Social Welfare to ensure Nafisatu receives postnatal care, counselling, and access to education or vocational training.

“We must not stand idle while children suffer neglect in such vulnerable circumstances,” Dr. Agyemang stated. “Protecting and restoring dignity to the most vulnerable in our society is our duty as leaders and as human beings.”

His intervention has been widely praised by child advocates, community members, and viewers of Oyerepa Afutuo, who see it as a rare but powerful example of leadership rooted in empathy.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed the arrest of two of the five alleged perpetrators, with investigations ongoing. For Nafisatu, the road ahead remains uncertain—but no longer hopeless.

Thanks to the swift action of a public servant who chose compassion over complacency, she now has a safe place to deliver her child and a chance to rebuild her life.

This is not just a story of tragedy—it’s a call to action, a reminder of the power of empathy, and a testament to how one act of kindness can change the course of a life. –