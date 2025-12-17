Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Leads Initiative to Expose Basic School Pupils to Governance

Parliament yesterday opened its doors to pupils and staff of KPCE Demonstration Basic School in an educational visit aimed at deepening young learners’ understanding of Ghana’s democratic system.

The visit formed part of an initiative by Dr. Kingsley Agyemang to ensure that every basic school pupil within the Municipality gets the opportunity to visit Parliament and gain first-hand exposure to the country’s legislative processes.

During the visit, the pupils were warmly received by the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, alongside Hon. Kwadwo Damoah, MP for Jaman South; Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, MP for New Juaben South; and Hon. Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong, MP for Abuakwa North.

The interaction with the Members of Parliament provided the pupils with a rare opportunity to engage directly with national leaders, helping to bridge the gap between classroom lessons and practical governance. The pupils demonstrated keen curiosity, asking thoughtful questions and actively participating in discussions on the role of Parliament and the responsibilities of lawmakers.

Dr. Agyemang’s initiative underscores his commitment to promoting civic education, experiential learning, and nurturing informed and responsible future leaders from an early age.

Commendation has also been extended to the teachers and administrators of KPCE Demonstration Basic School for supporting the programme, as well as to Parliament for providing a warm and inspiring environment for the next generation of nation builders.