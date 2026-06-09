Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Joins Bawumia to Mourn Late NPP Aide and Console Former Regional Chairman

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, on Monday joined former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to pay their respects at the one-week observation of the late Maxwell Kofi Anti, a personal assistant to the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda.

The solemn gathering, held in Akyem Oda, brought together party faithful, family members, friends, and sympathisers who assembled to honour the memory of the late party aide, whose passing has left many in the constituency and the wider NPP fraternity in mourning.

Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Agyemang used the occasion to express their condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and comfort as they navigate the difficult period of loss.

Following the funeral observance, the delegation proceeded to Akyem Wenkyi to commiserate with the former Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP and former Member of Parliament for Akwatia over the passing of his wife.

The visit provided an opportunity for the party leaders to offer words of encouragement and solidarity to the grieving family, assuring them of the support of the NPP family during their time of sorrow.

Describing the day as one marked by both grief and reflection, Dr. Agyemang noted that the visits underscored the importance of standing with families and loved ones during moments of loss.

The twin engagements highlighted the strong bonds of unity and support that continue to characterize the NPP, as senior party figures rallied around members facing bereavement.

The day ended on a reflective note, with prayers offered for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and for comfort for the families left behind.

“It is indeed a moment of mixed feelings. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” Dr. Agyemang remarked.