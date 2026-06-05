Dr Kingsley Agyemang Calls for National Disaster Fund to Strengthen Emergency Response

Abuakwa South MP and insurance practitioner, Kingsley Agyemang, has proposed the establishment of a National Disaster Risk Management Fund to strengthen Ghana’s response to recurring floods, fires and other emergencies.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Dr Agyemang argued that Ghana needs a long-term and structured approach to disaster management rather than relying on reactive measures after tragedies occur.

According to him, disasters such as flooding and fire outbreaks continue to cause significant damage to lives, homes and businesses, particularly in Accra, highlighting the need for a sustainable financing mechanism to support recovery efforts.

He suggested that the proposed fund could draw resources from a combination of government budgetary allocations, special levies, contributions from the private sector and portions of petroleum revenues. Such a system, he said, would provide an additional layer of protection when disasters overwhelm existing insurance arrangements.

Dr Agyemang noted that while insurance remains an important tool for managing risk, coverage levels remain low despite legal requirements for some commercial properties to be insured. He therefore called for stronger enforcement of existing laws alongside broader public education on risk management.

The lawmaker also pointed to examples from countries including Japan, Philippines, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom, where dedicated disaster management funds and risk-sharing mechanisms help communities recover more quickly from emergencies.

Beyond financing, he stressed that human activities continue to contribute to the severity of flooding in Accra. Poor waste disposal practices, building on waterways and weak enforcement of planning regulations, he said, are exacerbating the impact of heavy rains.

Dr Agyemang warned that unless Ghana adopts a comprehensive disaster risk management strategy, the country will continue to face recurring losses and emergency responses without addressing the root causes.

He called for stronger collaboration between government agencies, local authorities, businesses and citizens to build a more resilient system capable of reducing the economic and social impact of disasters.