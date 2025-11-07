Dr. Kaba Akoriyea Calls for a Predictive and Resilient Laboratory System

Medical laboratory professionals have been urged to adopt a more predictive and resilient approach to healthcare delivery to effectively address emerging public health threats.

Delivering the keynote address at the Annual National Congress of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, emphasized the indispensable role of laboratory scientists in safeguarding national health security and strengthening disease surveillance systems.

The congress, held at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church in Accra, was themed “Enhancing Laboratory Resilience: Combating Emerging Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) through Emerging Technologies, Collaboration and Research.” It brought together policymakers, researchers, and laboratory professionals to deliberate on innovative ways to strengthen Ghana’s medical laboratory ecosystem.

Recognizing Unsung Heroes of Public Health

Dr. Akoriyea commended laboratory professionals for their dedication and vital contributions during public health crises, recalling their central role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and other disease outbreaks.

“When COVID-19 struck, and when outbreaks of yellow fever and other infectious diseases challenged our system,” he said, “you stood firm. You provided data that guided national decisions, results that enabled timely treatment, and surveillance that kept communities safe. Ghana’s resilience was made visible through your expertise and dedication.”

He stressed that true resilience is not developed during emergencies but built daily through preparedness, continuous training, and innovation.

The Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

Dr. Akoriyea cautioned that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) continues to grow “quietly but dangerously,” threatening to reverse decades of medical progress by rendering common treatments ineffective.

He described the laboratory’s role in addressing AMR as “irreplaceable,” emphasizing the need for accurate diagnostics, surveillance, and timely reporting. He called for greater use of emerging technologies such as genomics, artificial intelligence, and digital data systems, alongside the One Health approach linking human, animal, and environmental health.

Strengthening the Laboratory Workforce

The Acting GHS Director-General reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and welfare of laboratory professionals through continuous professional development, career progression, and improved working conditions.

“We cannot strengthen disease surveillance without prioritizing the workforce driving it,” he noted.

He outlined a plan that includes expanding reference laboratories, improving logistics and supply chains, and enforcing quality assurance and accreditation across all laboratory facilities. He further revealed that the GHS and Ministry of Health are finalizing a scheme of service to ensure better welfare and motivation for laboratory scientists.

A Call for Partnership and Shared Responsibility

Dr. Akoriyea called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, academia, professional bodies, and the private sector, emphasizing that building a resilient laboratory system is a shared responsibility.

He commended the ongoing management and quality improvement initiatives within the Ghana Health Service and pledged continued support for efforts to strengthen laboratory performance nationwide.

Renewed Commitment to a Healthier Future

Closing his address, Dr. Akoriyea applauded Ghana’s laboratory professionals as the “unseen hands” sustaining the nation’s health system.

“Your work saves lives every day. Though you may often operate away from the public eye, the nation sees you, respects you, and depends on you,” he said.

He urged participants to maintain professionalism, embrace innovation, and strengthen collaboration to ensure Ghana’s laboratory system evolves from being reactive to predictive and resilient.

“Together,” he concluded, “let us build a laboratory system that leads with innovation, guided by science, and driven by service. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.”