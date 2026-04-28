Dr. Francis-Xavier Sosu  Named Among 10 most  fearsome Ghanaian  lawyers dominating The Legal Space

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency and human rights lawyer, Dr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, a has been named among the 10 most fearsome Ghanaian lawyers dominating the legal space in 2026.

According to a report published on April 27, 2026, by Pulse Ghana, Dr. Sosu is recognized for his relentless legal approach, which combines activism with advocacy, specifically targeting police brutality and state overreach.

Legal practitioner and Member of Parliament

for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu

Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu fuses activism with legal advocacy. He has challenged police brutality, pushed for prison reforms, and filed cases against state overreach.

His method is simple: relentless legal pressure. Sosu petitions, sues, and speaks out, even when the political cost is high.

His courage and consistency have earned him both admiration and caution within legal and political circles.

Key Reasons for Dr. Sosu’s Inclusion:

Relentless Advocacy

He is noted for his use of legal pressure, including petitions and lawsuits, even in high-stakes political situations.

Human Rights Focus

As a prominent human rights lawyer, he has been involved in high-profile cases involving prison reforms and public interest litigation.

His role as the MP for Madina and his consistent legal challenges against authorities have gained him recognition as a formidable figure.

Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu is Legislator, Human Rights Lawyer and Activist. He is the immediate past 2nd Vice President of the United Nations Association of Ghana and is currently the Chairman of the ECOWAS Caucus of African Parliamentary Union (APU)

As a Member of Parliament, Hon Sosu introduced laws to abolish Death Penalty in Ghana and criminalizing witchcraft accusations in protection of vulnerable aged women.

Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu has over 15 years experience as a lawyer and is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, Africa Bar Association, International Association of Peoples’ Lawyers, Lawyers Without Borders, Canada, Criminal Justice Reforms Association, Lawyers In search of Democracy, and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) (Hons) in Sociology and Archaeology, Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (Hons), Master of Laws (LLM) in Oil and Gas Law, Master of Arts (MA) in Economic Policy Management; and MPhil (Human Rights, Peace and Conflict Studies) and PhD in Regional Integration Laws.

He also holds a Certificate in International Legislative Drafting from the Tulane Law School, New Orleans, USA; and is a Visiting Scholar at the Center College, Danville, Kentucky, and University of the South, Tennessee, all in the USA.

Honourable was a street child for many years before being adopted to the Village of Hope Orphanage owed by Churches of Christ in Ghana.

Other prominent lawyers listed in the same report include Tsatsu Tsikata, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Thaddeus Sory, and Ace Ankomah. Dr. Sosu recently earned a PhD in Law and continues to be a high-profile figure in both legal and political circles

10 most fearsome Ghanaian lawyers dominating the legal space

Maxwell Nyagamago

Ace Ankomah, Tsikata and 8 fearsome Ghanaian lawyers dominating the legal Space

In Ghana’s legal arena, some names do far more than just win court cases. They command attention, shape public discourse, and redefine what it means to practise law with influence and authority.

These legal powerhouses combine intellectual rigour, strategic brilliance, and fearless resolve to dominate both the courtroom and the national conversation.

Through landmark rulings, controversial prosecutions, and high-profile defences, these ten formidable lawyers have left an enduring imprint on Ghana’s legal landscape.

1. Tsatsu Tsikata

Former Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata

Born on 1 October 1950, Tsatsu Tsikata is widely recognised as Ghana’s most iconic trial lawyer. He is revered for blending academic excellence with courtroom finesse. His legal prowess has been described as “astonishing,” with the ability to captivate opposing counsel and reduce “hardened judges to speaking with involuntary pauses and repetitions.”

Tsikata’s career spans several decades, during which he has served as both academic and practitioner. A former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and longstanding legal adviser to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he is feared for his compelling delivery and deep command of constitutional law.

He served as lead counsel for the NDC in the landmark election petition cases of 2013 and 2021. Considered one of Ghana’s wealthiest legal minds, Tsikata’s voice carries weight in both legal and academic circles.

2. Godfred Yeboah Dame

Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame served as Attorney General and Minister for Justice under the Akufo-Addo administration, a tenure marked by controversy and intense scrutiny from within the legal fraternity.

He featured prominently in several high-profile prosecutions and was often at the centre of the state’s legal defences. Known for his confident courtroom demeanour and ability to cite case law spontaneously, Dame frequently challenged senior lawyers with a boldness uncommon among his peers.

Though his political affiliations have drawn criticism, even detractors recognise his legal sharpness and unyielding approach to litigation.

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3. Thaddeus Sory

Thaddeus Sory

Thaddeus Sory is the Founding Partner of Sory & Partners@Law, a Notary Public, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb). He also lectures in Advocacy and Legal Ethics at the Ghana School of Law.

Known for his versatility across multiple branches of law, Sory has earned praise as “a battle horse” who “knows all his procedures” and is a “fantastic litigation lawyer.”

He has been involved in a wide range of dispute resolution matters, including arbitration. Recently, he served as counsel to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, further reinforcing his influence in the legal and political spaces.

4. Tony Lithur

Tony Lithur

Tony Lithur, founder of Lithur Brew & Company, has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s foremost litigators and transactional lawyers. With a deep well of experience, he routinely advises clients on joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, finance leasing, and regulatory compliance.

Respected for his strategic negotiation skills, Lithur has advised banks and financial institutions across various sectors. His strength lies not only in litigation, but also in navigating complex commercial transactions with a rare blend of legal depth and business acumen.

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5. Ace Ankomah

Ace Ankomah

Ace Anan Ankomah, Senior Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, has over 29 years of legal experience. As head of the firm’s Disputes practice group, he oversees contentious matters from analysis to trial, representing clients in both domestic and international arbitration.

Ankomah has acted for major institutions including the International Finance Corporation, Bank of Ghana, Ecobank, Deloitte & Touche, and Vodafone. His recent legal victory in a defamation suit worth GHS2.95 million highlighted his unflinching approach to protecting his name and seeking accountability.

Known for his direct legal style and willingness to challenge conventional thinking, he remains one of Ghana’s most formidable legal figures.

6. Yaw Oppong

Yaw Oppong

As Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong is shaping the future of legal practice in Ghana. However, his influence is not confined to the lecture hall. A seasoned litigator, he has represented multinationals, banks, and prominent individuals in complex legal disputes.

Oppong bridges theory and practice effortlessly. His growing visibility in both courtrooms and public legal education makes him a force to watch and to fear.

7. Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu occupies a rare space between courtroom advocacy and legal activism. Whether securing the release of remand prisoners, defending media freedom, or taking on the presidency, Kpebu brings relentless energy and legal clarity to every battle.

His boldness is matched by his legal insight, making him a thorn in the side of those in power. While courtroom victories may vary, his influence on national conversations is indisputable. His greatest weapon remains his unapologetic legal directness and refusal to filter uncomfortable truths.

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8. Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng

Appointed as Special Prosecutor on 26 April 2021, Kissi Agyebeng succeeded Martin Amidu and entered office at a critical juncture in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Tasked with investigating and prosecuting high-profile corruption cases, Agyebeng holds one of the most sensitive legal positions in the country. His actions and decisions continue to shape public perception of the fight against corruption in Ghana, earning him both respect and scrutiny.

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9. Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton

Amanda Clinton is the Founding Partner of Clinton Consultancy. Called to the Bar in both England and Ghana, she brings a global perspective to her practice, which includes corporate law, maritime law, and alternative dispute resolution.

Known for her discretion, professionalism, and strong communication skills, Amanda handles high-level litigation and advisory work for international clients. Her portfolio includes advising on one of Africa’s largest Ponzi schemes (Menzgold) and representing the Ghana Football Association during its engagements with FIFA in Zurich. Her reputation in commercial law and reputation management is unmatched in the subregion.

10. Francis-Xavier Sosu

Legal practitioner and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu

As Member of Parliament for Madina and a trained human rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu fuses activism with legal advocacy. He has challenged police brutality, pushed for prison reforms, and filed cases against state overreach.

His method is simple: relentless legal pressure. Sosu petitions, sues, and speaks out, even when the political cost is high. His courage and consistency have earned him both admiration and caution within legal and political circles.

The Impact of Legal Excellence

These ten lawyers exemplify the highest standards of legal practice in Ghana. From Tsatsu Tsikata’s awe-inspiring advocacy to Martin Kpebu’s radical transparency, they each bring unique approaches to law that have shaped Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Their contributions go beyond individual court victories.

Through landmark cases, constitutional interpretation, public advocacy, and legal reform, they continue to define the boundaries and possibilities of Ghana’s legal system.

They have earned both fear and admiration in equal measure.