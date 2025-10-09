Dr Ebenezer Aidoo: Ghanaian scholar makes strides in communication research, recognised for social impact

Dr Ebenezer Aidoo, an Assistant Professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States, is redefining the boundaries of communication research through a rare combination of academic rigour and real-world impact.

The Ghanaian scholar with a Ph.D. in Communication Studies from the University of Iowa has devoted much of his career to exploring how technology can transform healthcare delivery in underserved communities.

Dr Aidoo’s doctoral research on the adoption of medical drone technology in Ghana demonstrates his commitment to creating solutions that address pressing public health challenges.

Beyond his doctoral work, Dr Aidoo’s research portfolio is remarkable not only for its scholarly excellence but also for its public-facing relevance.

He has investigated global health communication, patient-centred care, mobile health innovations, and mental and maternal health interventions across the United States and Africa.

His work has earned recognition at prestigious international conferences, including the International Communication Association and the National Communication Association, garnering top paper awards for its originality and societal impact.

Dr Aidoo has been praised by colleagues and students for his ability to translate complex research into actionable insights.

Whether mentoring future communicators or advising on technology adoption in healthcare, his work demonstrates how academic research can drive tangible improvements in communities.

In a world increasingly shaped by technology and global health challenges, Dr Aidoo stands out as a scholar whose research does more than advance theory—it changes lives.

His research in Kenya on mobile technology adoption and use in Africa was recognised with the Stanley Award for International Research and was spotlighted by the Vice President for Research at the University of Iowa in 2024 in the “Dare to Discover” campaign, an initiative highlighting outstanding researchers, scholars, and creators.

Recently, Dr Aidoo has turned his attention to environmental communication in Ghana.

His paper on media framing of illegal mining was presented and recognised as one of the top papers at the 110th Annual National Communication Association Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr Aidoo’s newly published article on patient-centred communication examines its impact on minority health competence and outcomes in the United States, providing valuable insights into the relationships between tailored healthcare approaches and health outcomes among minority populations.