Dr. Daniel McKorley Shines on Avance Media’s Top 100 Powerlist 2025

Dr. Daniel McKorley, Founder and Chairman of McDan Group, has been featured on Avance Media’s inaugural Top 100 Ghanaians Powerlist 2025, a prestigious ranking of individuals who’ve made a significant impact on Ghana’s national trajectory over the past year. This recognition solidifies his position as a top business leader and driving force behind indigenous enterprise in the country.

The Powerlist evaluates leaders across ten key sectors, focusing on influence, relevance, accountability, and real-world impact – rather than just status or title. Dr. McKorley’s inclusion highlights his role in transforming McDan Group into a diversified, pan-African conglomerate with interests in trade facilitation, logistics, aviation services, salt mining, and more.

Dr. McKorley’s achievement is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. Under his leadership, McDan Group has continued to break barriers and set new standards in various industries, contributing significantly to Ghana’s economic growth and development.

This recognition is a well-deserved accolade for Dr. McKorley’s tireless efforts to promote Ghanaian enterprise and entrepreneurship.