Dr. Bawumia Secures One-Bedroom Apartment for Ex-Hearts of Oak Star Aminu Alhassan After Fire Disaster

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has come to the aid of former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Aminu Alhassan, after the footballer lost all his belongings in a devastating fire that swept through a slum community in Tema earlier this year.

The intervention, which was facilitated through the Ghana Retired Footballers Welfare Association (GRFWA), has seen the ex-footballer secure a new one-bedroom apartment at Tema Community Seven.

In June 2025, a fierce blaze tore through the Tema light industrial area, displacing hundreds of residents and destroying livelihoods. Among those affected was Alhassan, who previously played for Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Amidaus Professionals, and Ghana’s national U-17 side, the Black Starlets. The fire wiped out his life savings and personal property.

When the media visited him at his light industrial area settlement weeks after the disaster, the former midfielder’s condition was heartbreaking , reduced to sleeping on a bare floor without basic amenities in a makeshift wooden structure. He revealed that the ordeal had left him unable to focus on reviving his once-promising football career, which had already faced ups and downs.

“My life has been unbearable since the fire. I lost everything, and it has crippled my efforts to return to football. All I pray for is support to rebuild and continue my career,” he told journalists.

Alhassan’s appeal caught the attention of Dr. Bawumia, who swiftly intervened. At a brief presentation of keys to his one bedroom apartment which has been duly paid for two years, GRFWA President and CEO of One God Forever, Mohamed Elias Pele, announced that plans were far advanced to also provide the player with startup capital to help him establish a sustainable source of income.

A visibly emotional Alhassan expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Bawumia, Mohamed Elias, and the association for their timely intervention. He said the gesture had not only restored his hope but would also serve as a stepping stone to relaunch his football journey.

“I am truly grateful for this support. It will help me get back on my feet and focus on returning to active football,” he said.

The gesture has since been widely praised as a demonstration of compassion towards Ghana’s struggling former footballers, many of whom face similar challenges after retirement.