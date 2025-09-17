Dr. Apaak: WASSCE Malpractice Tarnishing Certificates’ Reputation

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Abas Apaak has cautioned that persistent examination malpractice risks undermining the credibility of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates on the global stage.

Touring Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Kumasi Academy, St. Louis Senior High School, and KNUST Senior High School, Dr. Apaak warned that malpractices, if unchecked, could erode trust in the nation’s qualifications.

“If we don’t take care very soon, certificates awarded to our children will be questioned and queried because of this spate of exam malpractices. Other nations are watching. The global community is watching,” he stressed.

Dr. Apaak said malpractice not only compromises fairness but also damages the nation’s image.

“We are also devaluing the certificates that are going to be awarded by WAEC, and that has implications not just for us as a nation but even our international reputation,” he cautioned.

He explained that students who cheat are being misled into believing dishonesty is an acceptable path to success.

“We are teaching these young boys and girls dishonesty. We are telling them that hard work doesn’t pay. One can cut corners to achieve what you want, and that is a danger to the well-being of this republic,” Dr. Apaak said.

The Deputy Minister disclosed that the Ministry had already warned all stakeholders in the examination process of dire consequences for abetting malpractice.

“Before the commencement of WASSCE, I issued a statement at the behest of the Minister, warning invigilators, supervisors, teachers, non-teaching staff, and even WAEC officials of the serious consequences they would face if caught abetting and aiding exam malpractices,” he stated.

He emphasized that any Ghana Education Service official implicated will face strict sanctions.

“We have empowered the Director General of GES, and we know we have the support of the GES Council that any staff of the Ghana Education Service, teaching or non-teaching, caught abetting and aiding exam malpractices will be held accountable. For those who have already been apprehended, I’m sorry to say, but nobody is going to intervene or cover up,” he warned.

Dr. Apaak concluded that tackling malpractice is essential to restoring confidence in Ghana’s education system under President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda.