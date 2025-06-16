Dr. Apaak Inspires BECE Candidates as Gov’t Reaffirms Education Commitment

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has urged candidates sitting for the ongoing 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to believe in themselves and remain confident throughout the examination period.

Speaking to candidates at Tamale Secondary School in the Northern Region during a monitoring visit by the Ministry of Education, Dr. Apaak noted that the Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, was unable to attend due to other pressing engagements in Accra.

He extended warm greetings to the candidates on behalf of the Minister and H.E. President John Dramani Mahama.

“We know it has not been easy, but we also believe you have worked very hard with the support of your teachers to come this far,” Dr. Apaak said.

“Have faith in yourselves. This is only a test of your memory and what you have been taught,” he encouraged.

As part of his visit, the Builsa South Member of Parliament also toured Tamale Islamic Science Senior High School and Sakasaka Senior High School.

Dr. Apaak assured the students of government’s continued efforts to improve education infrastructure and support systems, particularly at the secondary and TVET levels. He noted that plans were underway to enhance student accommodation, furniture, and feeding arrangements.

He concluded by encouraging the candidates to give their best and trust in their preparation. “We are proud of you and confident that you will succeed,” he said.