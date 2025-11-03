Dr. Apaak donates GHC 70,745 worth of learning materials to support KG schools

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has presented furniture and teaching and learning materials to eight kindergarten schools across the constituency.

The intervention, valued at GHC 70,745.00, aims to enhance early childhood education and improve classroom conditions for young learners.

The items, which include hexagonal tables and chairs for pupils, teachers’ tables and chairs, phonics books, wall charts, talking mats, crayons, pencils, markers, scissors, glue, A4 paper, curriculum guides, footballs, and various play and teaching aids such as toy boxes, counters, shapes sets, and big books, teaching aids, storybooks, numeracy kits, and other foundational teaching and learning resources, aims to enhance the quality of early-grade education.

Beneficiary schools include Suik KG, Yiniengsa KG, Doning KG, Tuedema KG, Batuisa KG, Kasiesa Yipaala KG, Bachiesa KG, and Zuagsa, with each receiving items based on enrollment figures and infrastructural needs.

Speaking on behalf of the MP during the presentation, the constituency chairman, Mr. Caesar Akinkang, emphasized the importance of foundational education in shaping future academic success.

Mr. Akinkang underscored the importance of investing in early childhood development as a cornerstone for lifelong learning and national progress.

“Quality education begins at the foundation level. By equipping our KG classrooms with the right tools, we are not only supporting our teachers but also giving our children the best possible start in life,” he said.

He noted that Dr. Apaak has consistently prioritized education since assuming office and reiterated the MP’s commitment to bridging educational gaps in underserved communities across Builsa South District.

The District Director of Education, Mr. Richard Atigisijam Akum-Nyemi, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the beneficiary schools, noting that many KG classrooms in the district have long faced shortages in basic instructional materials and furniture.

“This timely intervention from our MP will significantly improve the teaching and learning environment for both pupils and educators,” he remarked.

The Director acknowledged that such resources are vital for improving foundational literacy and numeracy skills among KG pupils.

Some of the beneficiary schools headteachers have hailed the move as a timely intervention and called for more support to improve education in the Builsa South District.

The handover ceremony which took place at Fumbisi Senior High School on Friday, was attended by district officials, school heads, and representatives from the eight KG schools, underscoring the collaborative spirit driving educational improvements in the area.

As the new academic year progresses, this initiative is expected to set a benchmark for constituency-level support in Ghana’s education sector.