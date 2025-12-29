Dr Agyemang Warns of Insurance and Safety Risks After DVLA Suspends New Number Plate System

Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has issued a strong warning that the suspension of the proposed new vehicle number plate system could expose the public to serious insurance and road safety risks if urgent corrective action is not taken.

In a forceful statement dated December 29, 2025, Dr. Agyemang reacted to the decision by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to suspend the implementation of the new vehicle number plate system, which was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.

While welcoming the suspension as appropriate, he raised alarm over the DVLA’s directive allowing vehicles operating with Drive from Port (DP) and Defective Vehicle (DV) number plates to continue using them “until further notice,” describing the move as legally flawed and dangerous.

Dr. Agyemang noted that the suspension followed serious concerns raised in Parliament about the DVLA’s preparedness, inadequate stakeholder engagement, and the absence of required amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180). He also cited the High Court injunction granted on December 23, 2025, which restrained the rollout of the new system.

However, he stressed that the directive permitting continued use of DP and DV plates directly conflicts with the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act, 1958 (Act 42), which mandates that all vehicles operating on public roads must have valid third-party insurance.

“DP and DV plates are temporary and conditional by design,” he stated, explaining that insurance cover issued under such plates is limited in scope and duration, pending full inspection and permanent registration. “They were never intended to allow prolonged or indefinite use of vehicles on public roads.”

The MP warned that allowing vehicles with expired or inadequate insurance coverage to operate defeats the very purpose of compulsory motor insurance, which is to protect innocent third parties in cases of injury, death, or property damage.

He pointed out that sections 10 and 11 of Act 42 impose a statutory obligation on insurers to satisfy judgments obtained by third parties, but these protections only apply where a valid insurance policy exists at the time of the incident.

“Once vehicles are allowed to operate without valid insurance, victims are left uncompensated, the public is exposed to uninsured road use, and litigation becomes inevitable,” he cautioned.

Dr. Agyemang further argued that administrative directives from the DVLA cannot override statutory provisions, citing sections 16 and 17 of the Act, which criminalise the use of vehicles on highways without valid insurance documentation.

“The law is clear. Compliance is not optional,” he stated firmly.

Describing the situation as a direct threat to public safety and the integrity of Ghana’s motor insurance regime, Dr. Agyemang called on the Minister for Transport to intervene immediately.

He urged the Ministry to regularise the status of DP and DV plates in strict compliance with the law, ensure that no vehicle operates on public roads without valid third-party insurance, and issue clear policy directives to the DVLA to prevent uninsured road use.

He also called on the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to step in and enforce insurance provisions without compromise.

“Compulsory motor insurance exists to protect the public, not to accommodate administrative uncertainty,” Dr. Agyemang stressed, warning that failure to act decisively could erode public confidence in vehicle regulation and road safety enforcement.

His statement has intensified pressure on transport and insurance authorities as debate continues over the suspended number plate system and its wider legal and safety implications.