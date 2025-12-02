Dr. Agyemang Fires Back at GES Over WASSCE Remarks, Defends WAEC’s Integrity

In a sharp pushback crackling through the public discourse like a wire under tension, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has condemned the Ghana Education Service (GES) over its recent statement on the poor performance recorded in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dr. Agyemang — who also served as Registrar of the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat — described the GES commentary as “a travesty of information, disingenuous, political, and an attempt to impugn WAEC’s hard-won reputation.”

His criticism, delivered on JoyNews’ P-Channel, questioned why the GES appeared to distance itself from the outcomes of an exam administered under a framework the Service itself supervises.

According to him, WAEC has, over decades, built an assessment architecture trusted across West Africa. He argued that reducing the council’s work to a convenient political scapegoat undermines not only its institutional credibility but also the thousands of teachers and examiners who keep the evaluation system running.

Dr. Agyemang maintained that the GES should have addressed the root causes behind the unimpressive results rather than “throwing shadows on WAEC.” He insisted that genuine educational improvement demands honest engagement, not public deflection.

He called for a sober, data-led national conversation on learning outcomes to ensure reforms don’t dissolve into partisan fog.

The GES is yet to issue any further clarification on its earlier remarks.