DP World Investment Creates 5,000 Global Jobs

Dubai-based logistics giant DP World is generating nearly 5,000 construction jobs across four continents this year through a $2.5 billion infrastructure investment program spanning five countries.

The global supply chain solutions company announced Monday that major transport projects in India, Britain, Ecuador, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo are driving significant employment growth as part of its commitment to expanding end-to-end logistics networks worldwide.

India leads the job creation with 2,500 new positions split between a new terminal development at Tuna Tekra in the northwest and rail and inland terminal projects across the subcontinent. The investments represent DP World’s largest workforce expansion in the key Asian growth market.

DP World’s $1 billion expansion of London Gateway is creating 1,000 construction jobs as the facility adds two new berths and a second rail terminal. The Thames estuary port is positioned to become Britain’s largest by the decade’s end, according to company projections.

In West Africa, Senegal’s new deep-sea port at Ndayane is generating 600 construction positions, while 500 jobs are being created at the Port of Banana in Democratic Republic of Congo. The Congolese facility represents the nation’s first deep-sea port infrastructure.

Ecuador’s DP World Posorja expansion rounds out the global program with over 300 construction jobs through contractors, alongside more than 100 new direct operational roles.

“Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He emphasized that completed projects will create lasting logistics infrastructure benefiting communities for decades.

The construction workforce represents temporary employment tied to specific project timelines, but DP World indicated the completed facilities will support thousands of additional direct and indirect jobs once operational. The company already employs more than 100,000 people globally, with its Dubai Jebel Ali freezone alone accounting for 160,000 direct positions.

The investment program reflects DP World’s strategy to build comprehensive global logistics capabilities as international trade faces increasing complexity and unpredictability. The infrastructure developments span four continents, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing transport connectivity in both established and emerging markets.

Each facility is designed to serve regional economic development for the next half-century, according to company statements, with the construction jobs representing an immediate economic impact while longer-term benefits flow from improved trade infrastructure.