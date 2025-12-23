DOVVSU Chief Urges Peaceful, Violence-Free Christmas Celebrations

The Director of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, ASP Owusuaa Kyeremeh, has urged Ghanaians to celebrate Christmas in moderation and reject all forms of domestic and gender-based violence during the festive season.

In an exclusive interview, ASP Kyeremeh called on the public to be “each other’s keeper” as families and communities gather to mark the yuletide. She stressed that the season should be defined by peace, reconciliation and unity rather than conflict.

“Christmas should be seen as a time for family reunion, peace-making and merry-making,” she said. “It is not a time for violence in our homes or communities.”

ASP Kyeremeh asked the nation to remember victims who lost their lives to domestic violence by observing a minute of silence during the festivities. She said the Ghana Police Service and DOVVSU continue to share in the grief of bereaved families.

“We at DOVVSU and the Ghana Police Service in general continue to mourn with the families of the deceased ones,” she said, adding that preventing further loss of life remains a top priority.

She encouraged families to eschew all forms of violence and instead use the occasion to strengthen bonds.

According to her, misunderstandings are common during large family gatherings, but they must be managed carefully to avoid escalation.

“When tempers rise, step away,” ASP Kyeremeh advised. “Give yourself space to cool down. Walking away from a heated situation can prevent violence.”

The DOVVSU director also urged people to check on one another regularly during the festive season, particularly vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors. She cautioned against succumbing to peer pressure that could lead to violent or reckless behavior.

Addressing men specifically, ASP Kyeremeh warned against dangerous practices such as betting on sexual conquests, describing them as disrespectful and a potential trigger for abuse and sexual violence. She called on the public to report any suspected attempts to drug drinks, especially during outings and social gatherings.

“If you suspect foul play, report it immediately,” she said. “Silence only emboldens perpetrators.”

On alcohol consumption, ASP Kyeremeh urged Ghanaians to know their limits. Excessive drinking, she noted, often fuels aggressive behavior and poor judgment.

“Enjoy the season, but do not drink to the point where you lose control and become violent,” she said.

She further encouraged families and friends to focus on productive and respectful conversations during gatherings, rather than discussions that could provoke conflict. Females were advised to go out and return in groups for safety, particularly at night.

ASP Kyeremeh also cautioned against making unreasonable financial or material demands on spouses and family members during Christmas. She said such pressures often create tension in homes and can lead to disputes.

“Appreciate the little that can be afforded by your dependents,” she said. “Moderation and gratitude will bring peace into our homes and communities.”

According to her, a collective commitment to moderation, respect and empathy will result in violence-free Christmas celebrations across the country.

She used the opportunity to extend warm Christmas wishes to Ghanaians on behalf of DOVVSU and the Ghana Police Service, and wished the public a peaceful and prosperous New Year in 2026.

By Kingsley Asiedu