Dove Nicol Drops Significant Self-Discovery Identity Project Dove Nicol

The journey of “a woman becoming” is now fully realized in sound. Dove Nicol, the compelling Sierra Leonean-born, Ghana-based artist, has officially released her debut self-titled EP, “Dove Nicol.”

Available now across all streaming platforms, the EP is a thoughtful, significant soundscape built around themes of identity, duality, self-discovery, and spiritual evolution. Far from standard romantic narratives, Dove Nicol offers listeners a nuanced exploration of personal growth and the complexities of becoming.

Seamlessly blending the soulful depth of R&B with the vibrant rhythms of Afrofusion, the EP establishes Dove Nicol as a unique voice capable of bridging continents and genres.

The project features seven carefully crafted tracks—”Ordinary, Water, Reckless, Sky, Higher, 396, and Love Back”—each contributing to what the artist describes as a sonic universe where healing and power coexist.

The core of the project explores self-discovery and spiritual evolution, positioning the artist as one unafraid to embrace both her “softness and fire.” The tracks craft a sophisticated sonic space where healing, vulnerability, and power coexist and define a new kind of strength.

“This project is about honouring all parts of who I am. It’s about the journey of self-discovery and spiritual evolution, and understanding that transformation doesn’t mean choosing between contradictions, but for me, it means embracing them,” Dove Nicol explains.

For fans of cross-continental R&B and innovative African music, Dove Nicol’s debut is a must-listen. With its blend of cross-cultural sounds and powerful personal narrative, the “Dove Nicol” EP is a definitive introduction to an artist ready to claim her space on the global stage.