Dove and Hellmann’s Owner Bets Big on Google AI

Unilever and Google Cloud announced a landmark five-year strategic partnership on Tuesday, 17 February, committing the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant to migrating its entire data and cloud infrastructure to Google Cloud and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across its marketing, commerce, and supply chain operations in a move that executives say will fundamentally reshape how its brands are discovered and purchased by consumers worldwide.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, centres on three interlocking pillars. The first involves building next-generation marketing capabilities through what the companies describe as agentic commerce, a model where intelligent AI systems can independently reason, make decisions, and execute tasks such as targeting, content creation, and campaign measurement without continuous human input. The second involves migrating Unilever’s enterprise applications and data platforms to Google Cloud to create what both parties call an AI-first digital backbone. The third accelerates Unilever’s adoption of Google’s most advanced AI tools, including its enterprise AI platform, Vertex AI, and its large language model, Gemini.

The announcement followed Unilever Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez describing the company’s strategy during its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call as creating a future-fit model for how its brands are discovered and shopped, with AI transformation at the centre of every link in the value chain. Unilever had already trained more than 23,000 employees on generative AI tools and deployed more than 500 AI projects globally before this deal was signed.

The companies said the new cloud foundation will support the development of automated workflows designed to handle complex tasks across functions, as consumer engagement increasingly shifts toward conversational and AI-assisted shopping experiences. This is significant for African markets, where mobile-first commerce and conversational shopping through messaging platforms have grown rapidly, and where Unilever brands such as Sunlight, OMO, and Vaseline command large market shares including in Ghana and Kenya.

Unilever Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer Willem Uijen said technology has moved to the core of value creation at Unilever, adding that as brands are increasingly chosen in environments shaped by AI, the company must lead that shift. Tara Brady, President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Google Cloud, described the partnership as deploying models that reason, learn, and act, rather than simply modernising legacy systems.

Unilever has had a prior relationship with Google Cloud Platform dating back to 2020, when it used Google’s cloud computing tools to support deforestation monitoring efforts in its supply chain. The new partnership significantly expands the scope and ambition of that earlier arrangement.

Unilever operates in more than 190 countries, reported sales of 50.5 billion euros in 2025, and employs approximately 96,000 people globally. Its products, spanning beauty, personal care, home care, and foods, are used by an estimated 3.7 billion people every day.