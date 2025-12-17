DOSH, MTN MoMo Launch Digital Health Insurance Revolution

A major step toward expanding access to affordable healthcare in Ghana was taken on Tuesday, December 16, when DOSH Health Insurance officially launched its innovative digital health insurance platform in partnership with Mobile Money Limited (MoMo) from MTN at an event in Accra.

The launch brought together key stakeholders from government, the health sector, insurance industry, fintech ecosystem and the media, underscoring the national importance of leveraging technology to bridge persistent healthcare financing gaps, especially among underserved populations.

NHIA Pledges Support for Private Health Insurance Growth

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy CEO in charge of Administration and Human Resource at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr. Raphael Segkpeb, the Acting Director of the Private Health Insurance Directorate, Baba Sadique Zankawa, reaffirmed NHIA’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant private health insurance industry.

He emphasized that the NHIA’s core mandate is to ensure a healthy population, noting that “once we have a healthy population, we have a healthy country.” According to him, private health insurance plays a critical complementary role to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), particularly as private insurance coverage currently stands at just about 1.4 to 1.5 percent, a figure he described as “very low.”

Mr. Zankawa stressed that NHIA approaches regulation with a “human face,” prioritizing collaboration over punitive enforcement. He urged insurance providers to strictly adhere to regulations while focusing strongly on timely claims payments, describing claims settlement as the backbone of trust in the insurance industry.

Looking ahead, he revealed that NHIA plans to work toward harmonizing premium and benefit package regimes by 2026 to sanitize and strengthen the sector without micromanaging it. He also cautioned against unlicensed life and general insurance companies offering health insurance products, calling for collective action to protect industry integrity.

Commending DOSH for its innovation, he said the company’s digital-first approach aligns with NHIA’s vision of expanding access through family and individual health products.

“We assure you—healthcare providers and insurance companies alike—that NHIA will do everything possible to keep your businesses thriving, without compromising the fundamentals,” he said.

MTN MoMo: Technology Beyond Transactions

The Chief Product and Services Officer of Mobile Money Limited, Mrs. Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, expressed strong enthusiasm about the partnership, describing DOSH as a product that demonstrates how technology can go beyond payments to solve real-life problems.

Speaking on behalf of MTN MoMo CEO, Mr. Shaibu Haruna, she noted that healthcare financing remains a major challenge, particularly for informal sector workers, SMEs and individuals without corporate insurance coverage.

“Through partnerships like DOSH, we are using Ghana’s most widely used digital platform to democratize access to health insurance,” she said.

She explained that DOSH is now accessible to over 17 million MTN MoMo customers, allowing users to purchase, manage and redeem health insurance seamlessly via the MoMo app. According to her, the journey to launch was rigorous, involving close collaboration with regulators and extensive testing to meet required standards.

Mrs. Acheampong said the partnership supports MTN’s mission of making life “better and brighter” for customers and aligns with broader efforts to drive digital inclusion, awareness and long-term adoption of digital health solutions.

“As we look ahead, we know this is only the beginning,” she said, encouraging innovators to collaborate with MTN to co-create solutions for Ghanaians.

Ministry of Health Hails Innovation for Universal Health Coverage

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Health, Mr. Sampson Addo, Deputy Director for Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Health, described the launch as a milestone in Ghana’s health financing journey.

He paid tribute to frontline health workers nationwide, calling them the “heartbeat” of Ghana’s healthcare system, before commending DOSH and Mobile Money Limited for aligning private-sector innovation with national development priorities.

“This initiative is more than a product launch. It is a practical response to Ghana’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

Mr. Addo noted that despite progress made through NHIS, significant coverage gaps remain, particularly among informal sector workers, young people, artisans and low-income households who continue to face high out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

By leveraging mobile money—now an integral part of daily life—DOSH removes traditional barriers such as distance, paperwork, banking requirements and administrative delays, enabling millions to secure health coverage using their mobile phones.

He said the initiative aligns with Ghana’s Health Sector Medium-Term Development Plan, the National Health Policy, Sustainable Development Goal Three, Agenda 2063, and Africa CDC’s people-centered health approach.

“The Ministry of Health firmly believes Universal Health Coverage cannot be achieved by government alone. Partnerships like this are essential,” he stated, assuring DOSH and MTN of the Ministry’s continued support.

DOSH CEO: A New Era of Accessible Health Insurance

In his welcome address, Mr. Frank Dagbui, CEO of DOSH Health Insurance, described the launch as the beginning of a national shift in how Ghanaians access healthcare and financial protection.

“Too many families delay care or fall into hardship because of medical expenses. DOSH was created to change this narrative,” he said.

He explained that DOSH is built on the three A’s—Accessibility, Availability and Affordability, ensuring coverage regardless of income or background. By integrating with MoMo by MTN, DOSH eliminates forms, queues and bank account requirements.

“With just a mobile phone and MoMo, health insurance is now as easy as sending money or buying airtime,” he said.

Mr. Dagbui revealed that DOSH operates a 24/7 call center, staffed by 60 young professionals working in shifts, in line with government’s 24-hour economy agenda. This ensures real-time claims resolution, continuous customer support and uninterrupted service for healthcare providers.

DOSH offers nationwide coverage across accredited healthcare providers, cashless access via MoMo, preventive and wellness support, fast claims processing and flexible, affordable premiums. Its customizable annual packages range from DOSH-365, offering GHS 9,000 coverage for GHS 365, to DOSH-10000, offering GHS 190,000 coverage for GHS 10,000.

Driving Toward Inclusive Healthcare

As Ghana continues its journey toward Universal Health Coverage, the DOSH–MoMo partnership represents a bold example of how technology, policy and private-sector innovation can converge to improve lives.

“Health insurance is not an expense; it is an investment,” Mr. Dagbui said. “With DOSH on MoMo by MTN, protection is affordable, seamless and just a tap away.”

With strong backing from regulators, government and industry players, DOSH Health Insurance is positioning itself as a transformative force in Ghana’s healthcare financing landscape—bringing dignity, convenience and financial security to millions of Ghanaians.

