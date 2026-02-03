Dormaahene Questions IGP Police Parade for Asantehene at Kumasi

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, has raised concerns about the Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno organising a police parade to honour the Asantehene during the February 1 Akwasidae celebration at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. The Dormaahene described the action as potentially divisive and called for state security institutions to maintain neutrality across all regions and ethnic groups.

Speaking on the matter, the Dormaahene questioned the rationale behind the police parade, stating that while respect for traditional authority remains important, state security apparatus must avoid actions that could be interpreted as favouring one region or ethnic group over others. He emphasised that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) serves all Ghanaians and should not be seen prioritising one traditional area.

The parade in question involved the Police Royal Ladies, a special all-female ceremonial unit of the Ghana Police Service named after the Asantehene. The unit mounted guards of honour for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at two locations: first at the Police Headquarters in Accra on January 6, 2026, and later at the Manhyia Palace during the first Akwasidae celebration of the year on February 1, 2026.

According to reports, the IGP subsequently promoted all members of the Police Royal Ladies unit to their next ranks, describing the ceremonial parades as an expression of the Ghana Police Service’s appreciation for the Asantehene’s visit to the police headquarters.

The Dormaahene stated that he had never witnessed such an event in his lifetime and expressed concern about the precedent it sets. He argued that if ceremonial honours of this nature are to be extended to traditional rulers, they should be applied equally across all regions of Ghana, not limited to one paramount chief.

The traditional ruler called on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the matter, noting that the military and security services operate under the executive branch of government. He stressed that maintaining the neutrality and impartiality of state institutions remains crucial for national cohesion.

The incident has reignited discussions about the relationship between state institutions and traditional authorities in Ghana. While traditional rulers command significant respect and influence across the country, questions persist about the appropriate boundaries between ceremonial recognition and perceived institutional favouritism.

The Ghana Police Service has not yet issued an official response to the Dormaahene’s concerns. At the Akwasidae event, IGP Yohuno explained that the parade was meant to honour the Asantehene for his unprecedented visit to the police headquarters, describing the Police Royal Ladies as having distinguished themselves through exceptional commitment and professionalism.

The Dormaahene serves as both a traditional ruler and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs. He also holds the position of Court of Appeal judge under his legal name, Justice Daniel Mensah.