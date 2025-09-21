Dormaahene Intensifies Anti-Galamsey War

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has escalated his campaign against illegal mining across Dormaa Traditional Area, touring affected communities while warning galamsey operators of severe consequences including up to 15 years imprisonment.

The Paramount Chief, who serves as President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and Justice of the Appeals Court, visited communities in Dormaa Akwamu, Akontanim, Kyeremasu, Kobedi, and Wamanafo in the Dormaa East District, securing community support for his anti-galamsey initiative.

Agyeman Badu II has declared a zero-tolerance policy for illegal mining on all Dormaa stool lands, stating: “Let this serve as a clear and final warning to all those engaged in this destructive activity. You must cease your operations immediately.”

During community engagements, the traditional ruler emphasized the devastating impact of illegal mining on land, water bodies, and human health, particularly highlighting risks to women and children. He noted that polluted water often results in children being born with severe health complications.

“Galamsey destroys not just our land and rivers, but the future of our children. No chief or individual has the right to give our lands away to illegal miners. All lands belong to me as Dormaahene, and I have entrusted them to chiefs to protect, not to destroy,” he declared.

The Paramount Chief stressed that anyone caught engaging in galamsey faces dire consequences, referencing Ghana’s mining laws that provide for imprisonment terms. Instead, he urged communities to collaborate with licensed mining companies, which he said can bring long-term benefits through responsible operations.

He proposed that any legitimate mining venture should first pay $1 million as a development fee, with half allocated directly to affected towns for projects including factories and youth employment initiatives. Royalties from mining operations would be shared between the Traditional Council, government, and local assemblies to ensure community development.

The Dormaahene has previously vowed to destool any chief found to have “knowingly or unknowingly” allowed illegal mining activities in their communities, demonstrating the seriousness of his anti-galamsey stance.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II charged sub-chiefs to reclaim any land wrongfully allocated to galamsey operators and report such cases immediately. He warned communities to remain vigilant and resist individuals who disregard advice against illegal mining.

“We must protect our lands for future generations. If minerals are discovered, they should be mined properly, under lawful supervision, with benefits shared equitably among the people,” he emphasized.

The Dormaahene’s Anti-Galamsey Task Force has achieved operational successes, destroying seven pumping machines and several illegal waterholes during recent operations. Three suspects were arrested and handed over to Dormaa Akwamu Police for prosecution, demonstrating the enforcement capability backing his campaign.

The traditional ruler previously declared: “Those involved in illegal mining must stop immediately. We will not allow a few individuals to destroy our heritage and future, where do we stand if we sit and watch galamsey thriving on our lands.”

The campaign has received widespread community support, with residents pledging cooperation to safeguard their lands and water resources from galamsey devastation. This grassroots backing strengthens the Dormaahene’s position in the broader national fight against illegal mining.

Traditional authorities across Ghana have intensified anti-galamsey efforts, with the Dormaahene emerging as one of the most vocal and active leaders in the campaign. His dual role as traditional ruler and Appeals Court Justice provides unique authority in addressing the crisis.

The Bono Region faces significant challenges from illegal mining activities, with farmlands, forests, and water bodies suffering extensive damage. The Dormaahene’s comprehensive approach combines community engagement, law enforcement, and alternative development proposals.

His initiative aligns with national efforts to combat illegal mining while promoting responsible mineral extraction that benefits local communities. The success of his campaign could serve as a model for other traditional areas facing similar challenges across Ghana.

Communities visited have expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by their Paramount Chief in protecting their natural heritage and future prosperity from the destructive impact of unregulated mining activities.