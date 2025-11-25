Dormaa Community Mining Forum Records Strong Attendance

The Community and Mining Forum held on Friday, 21st November 2025 at Dormaa-Ahenkro has been hailed as a major success, attracting 67 Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members, institutional heads, security agencies, Queen Mothers, Traditional Council representatives, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Presiding Member, and the Chief of Staff of Osagyefo Oseadeɛyɔ Dr. Agyeman Badu II.

Key institutions present included the NIB, Immigration Service, Customs & Preventive Service (CEPs), Police Service, Environmental Health Directorate, and several departmental supervisors. Mining companies AFA-EF Mining Ltd and Jegri Bekala Ltd were also invited.

Participants received critical education on environmental impacts, community rights, land compensation, security measures, and long-term expectations as mining activities begin in parts of Dormaa.

However, strong dissatisfaction was expressed over Jegri Bekala Mining Ltd’s poor representation. While, AFA-EF took the advantage of the forum and explained their operations. AFA-EF claim to have employed 35 locals in their prospecting operations even though they have not started mining. A claim Dormaaman Connect intend to verify. AFA-EF again promised the people to employ more of them as soon as possible. The Jegri Bekala Ltd on the other hand, being the company who have already started mining operations and thus the community needed their presence, sent only a single delegate Hon. Kumi Frank @ Aseebu who though part of the company, a formal DCE and also the chief of staff to Osagyefo, lacked the technical depth needed to address the community and mining concerns. Stakeholders cautioned the company not to mistake the community’s openness and hospitality for weakness, insisting that mining firms must show seriousness, respect, and transparency.

Despite this setback, the forum was widely praised for its impact, coordination, and community engagement, marking a significant step in preparing Dormaa for responsible mining and sustainable development.