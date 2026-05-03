Dormaa Chiefs Back Minister After Roads, Water Projects Delivered

Traditional leaders, residents, and assembly officials across the three Dormaa districts of the Bono Region have expressed strong support for Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa and the Mahama administration following a tour in which the minister inspected development projects and engaged communities directly on governance.

The visit formed part of the government’s “Accounting to the People” series, a regional accountability initiative through which the minister has been moving district by district across the Bono Region to review ongoing infrastructure delivery and hear directly from stakeholders.

Communities across Dormaa Municipal, Dormaa East, and Dormaa West received the delegation warmly, with chiefs and residents citing improvements in road infrastructure, water access, classroom construction, and agriculture support as evidence of progress within one year of the current government taking office.

At a grand durbar in the Dormaa West District, the Krontihene of Nkrankwanta, Nana Kwasi Paa, who chaired the event, described the minister’s visit as historic and commended the government for the infrastructure momentum in the area, though he urged faster completion of the Nkrankwanta to Dormaa road. At Adukrom in the same district, Queen Mother Nana Ama Yeboah praised the construction of a six-unit classroom block in the community and appealed for a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to ease access to healthcare for pregnant women and other residents.

District Chief Executive for Dormaa West, Stephen Azorba Awuni, said his assembly had made measurable progress in road rehabilitation, market infrastructure, and public facility improvements, and reaffirmed a commitment to transparent and responsive governance.

Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, highlighted the Yamoransa Model Lab as a functioning digital learning tool in the district, and spoke to the government’s One Million Coders Initiative as a programme from which Dormaa West youth would directly benefit. He appealed to traditional authorities to release land for development and pledged to facilitate the construction of a community durbar grounds.

In Dormaa Municipality, Municipal Chief Executive Dominic Adoma Ameyaw reported that the assembly had reshaped and rehabilitated approximately 35 kilometres of road, drilled and installed 13 hand pumps, and provided 10 mechanised boreholes across communities. He added that 10,000 chicks were distributed to individuals under the Nkoko Nkitikiti poultry programme alongside 10,000 coconut seedlings, while 235 young people received employable skills training under the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Dormaa East District Chief Executive Osei Owusu King said his assembly drilled and mechanised 10 boreholes, created new access roads to ease the transportation of farm produce, distributed 10,068 chicks under the same poultry scheme, and distributed 705 units of fertilizer to farmers in the district.

Minister Akwaboa, in his address at the durbars, outlined the major road projects running under the government’s “Big Push” infrastructure programme, including the 34-kilometre Sunyani ring road, the 80-kilometre Jinijini to Sampa highway, the Wenchi to Nsawkaw road, and the Berekum to Seikwa corridor. He also confirmed that a contractor had been awarded the Dormaa to Nkrankwanta road. On health, the minister said two dialysis machines had already been delivered to the Bono Regional Teaching Hospital under the Mahama Care initiative, with further equipment planned.

In a significant regional development announcement, the minister indicated that President John Dramani Mahama had already inspected a proposed site for a new airport for the Bono Region at Nsoatre, with a sod-cutting ceremony expected to follow shortly.