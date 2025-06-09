Doris Ogala Denies Bentley Gift Allegations Amid Tonto Dikeh Feud

Nigerian actress Doris Ogala has publicly refuted claims of receiving a Bentley vehicle from colleague Tonto Dikeh, escalating a social media dispute involving third-party allegations.

The conflict emerged when a user named Sheddy accused Ogala of ingratitude, stating: “Same, you, King Tonto gave a brand new Bentley.” Ogala responded directly: “I don’t know who you are.

I believe Tonto sent you to do this because I’ve never met or discussed Bentley with you.” The actress challenged Dikeh to personally substantiate the gift claim while accusing her of proxy attacks: “Next time you mention my name on your page in such a defamatory and cyberbullying way, I will have you arrested.”

Ogala concluded with a warning: “Trust me, this may not end well. I’m not your regular girl.” The exchange highlights ongoing tensions within Nollywood’s professional community.

Nigerian celebrities increasingly pursue legal remedies for online defamation under the 2015 Cybercrimes Act.