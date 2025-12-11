Dorgbetor Defends IBF Africa Featherweight Title Against Laryea December 20

Holy Dorgbetor will defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa Featherweight Championship against former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Featherweight Champion John Abaja Laryea on December 20, 2025 at the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Stadium in Legon.

Legacy Rise Sports Promotions is organizing the event, which boxing enthusiasts are calling one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. The bout carries significant weight beyond the title itself, as both fighters are widely regarded as Ghana’s premier featherweights and have expressed mutual respect while claiming superiority in the division.

“This is going to be a very serious fight with regards to image, prestige and bragging rights,” a source close to the promotion stated. Both boxers bring international experience to the ring. Dorgbetor recently competed in the United Arab Emirates for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Brand Prix, while Laryea has fought professionally in the United States.

The champion trains under Dr. Addae Amoako of ACE Power, while Laryea represents Bronx Boxing Promotions and Baby Jet Promotions under manager Sammy Anim Addo. Fight organizers expect passionate support from fans traveling from Accra, the Volta Region, and other parts of the country.

The undercard features several notable contests. Ashaiman based Sampson Segbedzi, who holds a perfect 10 wins and 0 losses record along with national and Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) Welterweight belts, will challenge Belgium’s Ibrahima Diallo for the IBF International Junior Middleweight title. Diallo enters with 12 wins, 0 losses, and 2 draws.

Jonathan Tetteh faces Freezy Macbones for the African Light Heavyweight championship. Theophilus Allotey pursues the WBO Global super flyweight title against Asian competitor Jayr Raquinel. National champion Mohammed Abdula of Fit Square gym competes for the West African Cruiserweight title against Eradajaye.

The evening’s main event showcases an international super heavyweight contest between Dan Azeez and Craig Richards.