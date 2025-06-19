Dorfor Chieftaincy Dispute Resolved: Togbega Anati Kodey IV Declared Legitimate Paramount Chief…As VRHC Dismisses Rival Claim

A major chieftaincy impasse in the Dorfor Traditional Area has finally been resolved, following a decisive ruling by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs that affirms Togbega Anati Kodey IV as the legitimate Paramount Chief.

The legal challenge, brought against Togbega Anati Kodey IV by Korku Godson Ameka and members of his family, was struck out by the House of Chiefs after the plaintiffs consistently failed to appear in court for over five consecutive sittings. Their persistent absence, which the court interpreted as a lack of diligence and seriousness in pursuing the matter, ultimately led to the dismissal of their claims.

With this ruling, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has officially recognised Togbega Anati Kodey IV as the rightful Paramount Chief of Dorfor, thereby bringing to a close a long-standing chieftaincy dispute that has hampered unity and progress in the area.

The judgment has been met with widespread relief and jubilation among the Kingmakers, elders, and citizens of the Dorfor Traditional Area, many of whom have stood firmly behind Togbega Anati Kodey IV throughout the dispute. Traditional authorities and local residents say the court’s decision validates the customary processes that led to his enstoolment and restores dignity to the Dorfor Stool.

“This is a victory not just for Togbega Anati Kodey IV, but for the entire Dorfor people who have long awaited clarity and peace,” said a member of the Council of Elders. “The House of Chiefs has spoken, and we now move forward with unity.”

The ruling is expected to pave the way for the formal outdooring of Togbega Anati Kodey IV, a ceremony that had been delayed due to the legal uncertainty. Preparations for this event, which is likely to draw dignitaries, chiefs, and citizens from across the Volta Region and beyond, are reportedly already underway.

Observers believe that the formal recognition of Togbega Anati Kodey IV’s authority will not only restore traditional order but also open the door to accelerated development, peacebuilding, and improved governance in Dorfor. Local opinion leaders are calling for reconciliation among all factions to ensure that the area can now focus on addressing pressing community needs such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

This landmark decision by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs underscores the importance of due process in chieftaincy matters and reinforces the authority of Ghana’s traditional governance institutions in resolving leadership disputes.

As Dorfor turns a new page, the hope across the traditional area is for healing, progress, and a renewed sense of communal purpose under the leadership of Togbega Anati Kodey IV.