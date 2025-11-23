Don’t Wait for Perfect Conditions, Sam Jonah Advises African Youth

Business mogul Sir Sam Jonah has counseled young Africans to reject the notion that success demands perfect circumstances, urging them to take decisive action despite uncertainty and challenging conditions.

Receiving the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Ultimate Man of the Year Award on Saturday, November 22, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), he advised the youth to stop waiting for ideal funds, processes, or perfect timing to achieve their dreams. He maintained that bravery and discipline, not comfort, create the foundation for greatness.

“To the young people listening tonight, let me say this plainly: don’t wait for perfect conditions. Greatness is rarely born in comfort,” he said during his acceptance speech. The corporate statesman urged young Africans to stop waiting for government grants, flawless economic climates, or zero risk environments and to instead take decisive action now.

The EMY Africa Awards 2025 concluded its 10th anniversary edition with a prestigious ceremony that celebrated African achievement across business, the arts, sports, and public service. The event, themed “Celebrating the Legacy”, recognized over 20 distinguished men and women whose work has inspired greatness across the continent and the diaspora.

Sir Sam Jonah’s selection underscores his decades long career defined by pioneering leadership in the mining sector, fervent advocacy for ethical governance, and deep commitment to African economic independence. He is widely credited with turning Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (AGC) from a Ghanaian state owned entity into a global mining giant, making it the first Ghanaian and second African company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1996.

Reflecting on his own journey from his transformative leadership at AGC to his numerous global board roles, Sir Sam Jonah stressed that success is achieved through daily commitment, not sudden luck. He emphasized that progress often begins in moments of uncertainty rather than convenience, challenging the widespread belief among young people that they must wait for perfect conditions before launching ventures.

Sir Sam Jonah’s point emphasizes that resilience and initiative are the most critical ingredients for success. He reinforced the necessity of discipline over sporadic effort, arguing that achievement requires consistent standards maintained even without external pressure or recognition.

“If my journey has taught me anything at all, it is that excellence is not an episode. Excellence is a habit. Excellence is a discipline. It is a standard we must insist upon daily, even when no one is watching,” he explained during the ceremony attended by over 100 distinguished guests, including political figures, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and stars from across the continent.

The business mogul did not stop at demanding action but coupled it with a mandate for ethical conduct. He advised young people to safeguard their vision and to prioritize character above all else, especially in an era of digital noise and moral ambiguity that can easily lead aspiring leaders astray.

“If you have an idea, start. If you have a dream, protect it, and if you want to lead, lead first with integrity. For in a world overflowing with noise, it is character that speaks the loudest,” he added. This message proves particularly resonant in Africa, where integrity in leadership remains a major focus of public discourse and a pressing concern across multiple sectors.

While Sir Sam Jonah challenged the youth to rise, he simultaneously challenged current leaders to enable them. He stressed that titles and grandeur pale in comparison to the fundamental responsibility of mentorship and pathfinding for younger generations seeking to make their mark.

“Leadership, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not about grandeur, it’s not about titles. It’s about creating pathways so that the next generation can run faster, soar higher, and dream bigger than we could ever do,” he said. This emphasis on succession planning and mentorship pathways is vital for a continent where the median age is approximately 19.8 years, demanding urgent attention to youth aspirations.

The former AGC CEO redefined the essence of effective leadership in the 21st century, arguing that service and the dedicated effort to create opportunities for the next generation to excel must define true leadership rather than ceremonial status or personal glory.

He humbly acknowledged the support systems that made his career possible, demonstrating the importance of recognizing contributions from others while achieving personal success. “I am the beneficiary of mentors who expanded my ambition, colleagues who matched my commitment and ordinary, hard working Ghanaians whose toil forms the bedrock of every enterprise I’ve been privileged to lead,” he said.

Yet despite celebrating his own journey and the support he received, Sir Sam Jonah delivered a critique of Africa’s systemic failure to capitalize on its human capital. He asserted that the continent’s inability to harness its immense talent pool stems from a fundamental lack of courage and robust systems to identify and nurture promising individuals.

In the most pivotal part of his speech, the corporate governance expert highlighted the discrepancy between Africa’s demographic advantage, a young and rapidly growing population, and its lagging ability to turn that potential into global success. He emphasized that while Africa possesses abundant talent, it often fails to recognize and nurture it early enough to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

This statement, coming from a leader who steered AGC to historic success on international markets, served as a poignant call to action for governments and corporate entities to overhaul mentorship and development frameworks. The challenge requires systemic changes rather than individual interventions, he suggested.

Sir Sam Jonah acknowledged the current climate of instability, stressing that leadership is being severely tested across all sectors of society both globally and within Africa. “Ladies and gentlemen, we are going through a defining moment for leadership globally and here at home, our institutions are being tested. Our values are being tested. The patience and aspirations of the youth are being tested,” he observed.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Sam Jonah lauded Kojo Soboh, the founder of EMY Africa, for creating a platform that honors excellence and celebrates achievement across the continent. “To the team at EMY Africa, for a decade, you have curated a culture of honor,” he said, acknowledging the organization’s role in recognizing and promoting African excellence.

On his recognition, Sir Jonah noted that the award represents something larger than individual achievement. “This award, therefore, is not a monument to an individual. Indeed, it is a tribute to every teacher who shaped me, every miner who risked his life underground working with me, every colleague who refused to settle for mediocrity and every Ghanaian and African who gets up every morning determined to make life a little better than it was yesterday,” he said.

He added that he views the honor as a call to continued service rather than a culmination of his career. “I don’t see this award as a culmination. I see it as a call, a call to keep contributing, a call to keep mentoring, and a call to keep insisting that Africa’s best is still ahead. Indeed, if the caliber of men and women gathered here today is any indication, then the next decade may indeed be the most remarkable chapter in our continent’s story,” he concluded.

The EMY Africa Awards 2025 event proved to be a high profile affair, drawing influential guests from across the continent and beyond. The presentation of the Ultimate Man of the Year Award was considered the most anticipated moment of the evening, with the ceremony utilizing a massive broadcast network that reached an estimated 10 million viewers across 15 African countries and garnered significant traction on global streaming platforms.

Other winners at the 10th anniversary celebration included Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, French former professional footballer of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desailly, founder of Bills and Quick Angels Limited Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Ghanaian music star Gregory Bortey Newman known as King Promise, South African actor and television show host Thapelo Mokoena, former Black Stars skipper and football manager Tony Baffour, renowned cinematographer Reverend Doctor Chris Hesse, and CEO of COA Healthcare Centre Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan.

The ceremony also featured stellar musical performances from Samini, Joe Mettle, Efya, Ofori Amponsah, KiDi and others, creating an atmosphere of celebration that matched the significance of the awards being presented. Celebrities including Adjetey Annang, Kalsoume Sinare, Roselyn Ngissah, Bucci Franklin, Dr. Sarpong, and Abeiku Santana led a glamorous roll call of attendees who graced the event.

The EMY Africa Awards recognize distinguished men and influential women whose achievements inspire progress in various sectors, including business, culture, sports, public service, and the creative industries. Since its inception in 2016, the EMY Africa Awards has grown to become one of the continent’s most prestigious ceremonies, providing a platform to celebrate African excellence and inspire future generations.

The honor solidifies Sir Sam Jonah’s place not just as a business leader but as a moral compass and ultimate role model for young African professionals aspiring to excellence and integrity. His message at the awards ceremony encapsulates decades of experience and wisdom, offering practical guidance for navigating the challenges facing Africa’s youth in an increasingly complex global economy.

For many young Africans watching or following the ceremony, Sir Sam Jonah’s words provide both inspiration and practical guidance. His emphasis on starting immediately rather than waiting for ideal conditions challenges the paralysis that often affects young entrepreneurs and professionals who feel unprepared or under resourced to pursue their ambitions.

His call for excellence as a daily discipline rather than occasional achievement offers a framework for sustained success that transcends individual projects or short term goals. By coupling this demand for excellence with an equally strong emphasis on integrity and character, Sir Sam Jonah provides a comprehensive model of success that balances achievement with ethical conduct.

The speech also serves as a reminder to established leaders about their responsibility to create opportunities for younger generations. In many African contexts, entrenched leadership and limited succession planning have frustrated youth aspirations and contributed to brain drain as talented individuals seek opportunities elsewhere.

Sir Sam Jonah’s career trajectory, from leading a major African corporation to serving on numerous international boards while remaining committed to African development, demonstrates the possibility of achieving global recognition while maintaining strong ties to the continent. His example challenges narratives that suggest Africans must leave the continent to achieve excellence.

As Africa’s young population continues to grow, with projections showing that by 2050 one in four people globally will be African, the urgency of harnessing this demographic dividend becomes ever more apparent. Sir Sam Jonah’s call for courage in recognizing and nurturing talent speaks directly to this imperative.

The EMY Africa Award ceremony concluded with his speech, reinforcing the notion that African progress requires a courageous commitment to institutional support and rigorous ethical standards. The message resonates beyond the immediate audience, offering guidance for policymakers, business leaders, educators, and young people themselves as they navigate Africa’s development challenges and opportunities.