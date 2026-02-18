Don’t Wait for a Disaster before Necessary Action is taken on Deteriorated Cape Coast Court Building – GBA Prez Urges Gov’t

President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs Efua Ghartey, has called on Government to take immediate action on the High Court building in Cape Coast. Commenting on the dilapidated after a working visit to the Central Region she noted that authorities should not wait for a tragic disaster before stepping in to address the crisis.

The GBA President expressed deep concern about the unsafe and deteriorating condition of the century-old court building, which has been described by legal professionals as a “death trap” and a structure that threatens the safety of court staff, lawyers and litigants.

Mrs Efua Ghartey made this remarks after a tour to inspect the state of the facility which embodies a cluster of lower and higher courts.

“It is unthinkable that those who seek justice and those who administer it are compelled to operate in an environment that could collapse at any moment,” she bemoaned.

The Bar boss urged the Government to expedite plans for a new, modern court complex to replace the existing structure before lives are lost, for the administration of justice is severely compromised.

The Cape Coast Court Complex, widely regarded as one of the oldest judicial structures in the Central Region, was reportedly constructed over four decades ago and has long suffered from neglect, lack of renovation and structural decay.

She appealed to the Government to release funds and accelerate plans for a new Cape Coast Court Complex that will meet modern standards of justice delivery and ensure safety for all users.

“Justice must not only be done; it must be done in a place of dignity, safety and respect for human life,” she added.

A tour at the facility reveal cracked walls, leaking roofs, outdated facilities and increasingly unsafe working conditions within the building.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the continued use of the crumbling facility poses serious health and safety risks to all users, including judges, lawyers, litigants and members of the public who attend court sessions daily. In recent years, some stakeholders have called for urgent government intervention, but progress on funding and the construction of a replacement facility has been slow.

Legal experts argue that the physical environment of courts plays a crucial role in the administration of justice. Inadequate facilities — from courtrooms to chambers and filing areas — can lead to case delays, discomfort for participants and, in extreme situations, physical hazards that jeopardize the safety of all involved.

Lawyer Adu Yeboah, the Central Regional GBA President noted that the call for a new Cape Coast Court Complex is long overdue and has been echoed upon for over two decades now, but has since fallen on deaf ears of previous governments.

He made a clarion call on the ruling government to adhere to their plea and expedite plans to have a new Court Complex built in Cape Coast, having made a land available for the proposed project with all necessary arrangements made ready.

In the meantime before the new court building is constructed both National Ghana Association President, Mrs Efua Ghartey and the Central Region GBA President, Mr Adu Yeboah have called for immediate action to rehabilitate the existing structure, whilst steps are taken to repair the existing structure.