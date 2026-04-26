Donkor Warns Ghana Losing Technical Edge as Universities Drift to Arts

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), former Power Minister and former Member of Parliament Dr. Kwabena Donkor has raised a concern he believes poses a deeper and more lasting threat to Ghana’s development: the steady transformation of technical and science-focused universities into generalist liberal arts and business institutions.

While the current dispute between GTEC and UTAG has dominated public attention, Dr. Donkor argues that a more consequential structural problem is being overlooked. GTEC, he contends, is neglecting one of its most critical statutory responsibilities under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023): advising the government on curriculum direction and national manpower planning.

He maintains this function is not administrative paperwork. It is the mechanism through which the state is supposed to ensure Ghana produces the engineers, technicians, scientists, and innovators its industrialisation agenda demands. Speaking to The High Street Journal, he said GTEC has abandoned this obligation. “They have relegated that to the background,” he said.

At the heart of his criticism is the gradual pivot of technically oriented institutions away from their founding purpose. Institutions created to develop industry-ready, hands-on graduates are, he argues, increasingly offering programmes in disciplines already well served by conventional universities. This shift, he says, produces a structural mismatch: graduates accumulating in fields of limited industrial demand while sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and engineering struggle to find the skilled workforce they need.

Dr. Donkor described the consequences as inimical to national development, warning that a country underinvesting in technical training risks stunted industrial competitiveness, high youth unemployment, and diminished appeal to high-value foreign investors who require a pool of skilled domestic talent before committing capital.

His prescription is a deliberate reset at GTEC, one that restores focus to technical training, strengthens policy coordination across institutions, and reorients Ghana’s higher education output toward the economy’s actual development requirements. The type of graduates a country produces today, he argues, determines the type of economy it builds tomorrow.

As previously reported by NewsGhana, the GTEC-UTAG dispute has centred largely on governance tensions and UTAG’s calls for the removal of commission leadership. Dr. Donkor’s latest intervention redirects attention to what he sees as the more fundamental policy failure running beneath the surface conflict.