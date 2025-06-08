Donkor Urges Special Prosecutor to Prioritize Trust in Ofori-Atta Case

NPP communications team member Bernard Owiredu Donkor has criticized Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s handling of the investigation into former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, urging a focus on building trust over creating tension.

Donkor questioned the professionalism of declaring Ofori-Atta wanted and triggering an INTERPOL red notice while the former minister is reportedly unwell.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on Saturday, Donkor stated, “Nobody feigns illness for the fun of it. And we are talking about Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, a man with integrity. I do not believe he would use ill health as an excuse to evade justice.

That should be respected.” He argued the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) should have engaged Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives if doubts existed about his health status, emphasizing the need for trust in due process.

Donkor further challenged Agyebeng’s suitability for the role, citing a lack of prosecutorial experience. “This is a role that demands prosecutorial experience. It’s not enough to be a competent lawyer. Prosecutorial discretion is a specialised area of law.

You don’t simply learn on the job by calling press conferences,” he asserted. He suggested frequent media engagements by the OSP might undermine investigations rather than strengthen them.

The NPP communicator cautioned against using legal procedures coercively, stating, “At the investigative stage, you should already have built a case capable of standing up in court.

If the case is strong, why the rush? Why the press briefings?” He concluded that while due process must be upheld, the OSP must also apply a “human face” and avoid dramatization: “The law should not be used to dramatise or coerce. Let’s uphold due process, but let’s also uphold dignity.” This critique highlights ongoing scrutiny of the OSP’s methods in high-profile cases.