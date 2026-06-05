Donkor Urges Reviving State Miner as Asset Owner

Ghana should revive the State Gold Mining Corporation (SGMC) to own strategic mines while local firms run them, former Energy Minister Kwabena Donkor has proposed, as the Tarkwa lease nears expiry.

Under the model Donkor outlined, the state would hold the mining assets but stay out of operations, leaving daily mining to capable Ghanaian contractors. He said this would let Ghana capture more value without repeating the failures of past state run mines.

Donkor said SGMC could be revived if its founding law still exists, or set up afresh as a commercial company if that law was repealed. He envisions a lean body of fewer than 50 staff focused on ownership, oversight, contract monitoring and strategic planning rather than running mines.

He argued the approach would barely change how mines already operate, since foreign owners largely subcontract the work to local firms. Ownership would simply shift to the state while the same contractors keep mining.

Donkor acknowledged the original SGMC struggled and was sold off under Ghana’s economic reforms, but said past failures should not stop the country reclaiming strategic assets now that local capacity has grown.

On funding, he dismissed fears that capital would be a barrier, saying contractors could borrow from commercial banks, regional lenders, capital markets and development finance institutions such as Afreximbank, with the state company guaranteeing loans against future output. “The gold itself becomes security,” he said.

The proposal feeds the debate over Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mine, whose lease expires in 2027. The government has signalled it will renew the lease while ruling out an automatic extension and demanding stronger local value. The decision rests with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry.