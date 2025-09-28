Don Jazzy Reveals Instagram Discovery Behind Ayra Starr’s Rise

Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has pulled back the curtain on how he discovered Grammy-nominated superstar Ayra Starr through a drug abuse freestyle that captured the essence of Generation Z struggles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo, the Mavin Records boss explained he was actively searching for a teenage Afrobeats sensation to fill a noticeable industry gap when Ayra Starr’s Instagram content caught his attention. What started as strategic talent scouting turned into one of Afrobeats’ most successful artist discoveries.

The story begins with Don Jazzy’s methodical approach to finding fresh talent. Rather than relying solely on industry connections, he reached out to younger contacts, asking them to recommend musically gifted individuals from their universities and communities. This grassroots strategy would prove remarkably effective.

Among the Instagram profiles sent to him was that of Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe – now known globally as Ayra Starr. But it wasn’t just another name on a list that made the difference. According to Don Jazzy, what caught his attention was a freestyle Ayra Starr had posted about drug abuse – a theme he noted was particularly relevant to the challenges facing Gen Z.

“That performance convinced him she was the one he had been looking for,” the Mavin Records founder recalled, describing how the raw authenticity of her content immediately stood out from countless other submissions he’d received.

The discovery process wasn’t entirely smooth, however. Don Jazzy revealed he initially tried reaching out to Ayra Starr directly through social media but didn’t receive a response. Undeterred by the silence, he took the additional step of contacting her brother, ultimately securing the connection that would change her career trajectory forever.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse reveals how modern music discovery has evolved beyond traditional industry channels. While record labels once relied heavily on live performances and demo submissions, platforms like Instagram have become legitimate hunting grounds for executives seeking authentic talent.

The strategy paid off spectacularly. Ayra Starr was signed to Mavin Records in 2021, immediately propelling her into the limelight. Her debut extended play, released just months after signing, established her as a force to be reckoned with in the Afrobeats landscape.

What makes Don Jazzy’s discovery story particularly interesting is his focus on content that addressed real social issues rather than just vocal ability or production value. The fact that a freestyle about drug abuse resonated with him suggests label executives are increasingly looking for artists who can speak to their generation’s experiences authentically.

Since her signing, Ayra Starr has validated Don Jazzy’s instincts repeatedly. With the release of her record-breaking sophomore album “The Year I Turned 21” in 2024, she continued to trailblaze a path to global stardom, earning Grammy nominations and international recognition along the way.

The timing of Don Jazzy’s revelation comes as Mavin Records continues its global expansion, having established partnerships that extend their reach beyond Africa. Understanding how they identify and develop talent provides insights into the label’s sustained success in breaking artists internationally.

For aspiring musicians, Don Jazzy’s account offers valuable lessons about authenticity over polish. Rather than seeking technically perfect performances, he was drawn to content that felt genuine and addressed real experiences – something that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The story also highlights the importance of persistence in the industry. When direct outreach failed, Don Jazzy didn’t abandon his interest in Ayra Starr but found alternative ways to make contact, ultimately securing one of his most successful signings.

As social media platforms continue reshaping music discovery, Don Jazzy’s approach demonstrates how traditional industry figures are adapting their talent-scouting methods. By leveraging younger networks and focusing on authentic content, labels can identify artists who truly connect with contemporary audiences.

Today, Ayra Starr boasts millions of Instagram followers and international chart success, but her journey began with that single freestyle video about drug abuse – proof that authentic artistic expression still has the power to change lives and careers in the digital age.