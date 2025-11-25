Don Jazzy Reveals Ex Wife Has Remarried

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has addressed fans who urged him to reconcile with his ex-wife, revealing that she has moved on and remarried.

The exchange began when the Mavin Records boss asked fans to share their favourite photos of him on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user responded by posting a picture from Don Jazzy’s court wedding day showing him alongside his former spouse.

Don Jazzy commented on the image, explaining that his ex-wife appeared taller in the photo because she was standing on a higher step during the ceremony. The lighthearted observation prompted a fan to suggest he should reunite with her.

The music mogul then disclosed that reconciliation was not possible because his ex-wife has since remarried. He did not provide additional details about her current relationship status or when she remarried.

Don Jazzy, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, revealed his previous marriage to the public in April 2021. The producer shared that he was married to Michelle Jackson at age 20 but the union ended after two years.

He explained at the time that his intense focus on building his music career contributed to the marriage’s breakdown. Don Jazzy acknowledged that his devotion to work left insufficient time and attention for the relationship.

The producer has since become one of Africa’s most successful music executives, founding Mavin Records and nurturing the careers of numerous Nigerian artists. His roster has included stars such as Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Rema and Ayra Starr.

Don Jazzy maintains an active social media presence where he regularly engages with fans and shares updates about his personal and professional life. His interactions often blend humor with candid responses about his experiences.

The revelation about his ex-wife’s remarriage appears to have been made casually during the social media exchange, with Don Jazzy maintaining his characteristic straightforward approach to addressing personal questions from followers.

His openness about his past marriage and its challenges has resonated with many fans who appreciate his willingness to discuss personal matters publicly. The producer has consistently emphasized lessons learned from that period of his life.

Don Jazzy continues to focus on his music production work and business ventures, remaining one of the most influential figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He has not publicly discussed any current romantic relationships

