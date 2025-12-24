Don Jazzy Responds to Infertility Claims About Failed Marriage

Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has fired back at a social media user who made unflattering comments about his failed marriage, claiming his ex-wife divorced him over infertility issues.

The social media user claimed that Don Jazzy’s ex-wife reportedly divorced him due to infertility issues. The user further suggested that if the music producer were to die suddenly, questions would arise about who would inherit his wealth.

Don Jazzy, who rarely gets angry with trolls, said he was searching for the user during his marriage to lend him his sperm. The Mavin Records boss replied with a witty comeback in pidgin English, stating he had been looking for the person to borrow sperm from during that period.

The exchange took place on X (formerly Twitter) on December 24, 2025, where the music executive used humor to dismiss the baseless claims about his marriage ending due to fertility problems. His response demonstrated his characteristic approach to handling critics with lighthearted banter rather than anger.

The Mavins founder was once married to an American model and author, Michelle Jackson, at the age of 20, though the marriage crashed two years later. Don Jazzy has consistently attributed the breakdown of his marriage to his intense focus on building his music career rather than any fertility concerns.

In April 2021, Don Jazzy publicly revealed details about his marriage for the first time after keeping it private for nearly 18 years. He explained that music became his priority instead of his family, leading to their divorce when he was just 22 years old. The producer described Michelle as beautiful inside and outside with a soft heart, acknowledging that his devotion to music ultimately destroyed their relationship.

Michelle Jackson corroborated his account in subsequent interviews, describing how they met at a club and sharing details about their brief marriage. She thanked Don Jazzy for using kind words to describe their separation and expressed appreciation for the love and support she received following his revelation.

Since the divorce, Don Jazzy has remained single and has been candid about his reluctance to remarry. In recent interviews, he cited several fears including concerns about losing half his wealth in a potential divorce, his inability to remain faithful to one partner, and his continued prioritization of his music career. He noted that while he has dated since his divorce, he questions whether he is disciplined enough to be with one person and worries about being the right partner for someone.

The music mogul has built a successful empire through Mavin Records, discovering and mentoring some of Afrobeats’ biggest stars including Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Rema, and Ayra Starr. He has expressed contentment with his current life and the legacy he is building through nurturing musical talent.

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife Michelle Jackson has since remarried and has a child, while the producer continues to focus on his music business and personal growth. Despite pressure from fans and constant inquiries about his relationship status, he maintains that he is taking his time before considering marriage again.