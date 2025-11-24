Don Jazzy Clarifies Decades Old UK Car Incident

Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy has corrected details about a car accident that occurred during his early career in London after his former collaborator Bankulli shared the story at a recent event. The Mavin Records founder disputed claims that he fled from police following the incident.

Bankulli recounted at the gathering that Don Jazzy had crashed his vehicle after falling asleep while driving home from a performance. According to Bankulli’s version, the producer removed the car’s license plate and abandoned the scene when authorities arrived because retrieval costs exceeded repair expenses.

The account sparked concern on social media platform X, where one user expressed worry that British authorities could reopen the case if Don Jazzy returned to the United Kingdom. The suggestion prompted the music mogul to address the matter directly and clarify what actually transpired.

Don Jazzy, whose real name is Michael Collins Ajereh, responded that Bankulli’s memory of the incident had faded over time and contained inaccuracies. He emphasized that he remained at the accident location and cooperated fully with responding officers.

The 42 year old executive explained that police administered a breathalyser test at the scene to determine whether alcohol impairment contributed to the crash. The test confirmed he was not intoxicated, but authorities still impounded the vehicle under standard protocol.

His decision to abandon the car stemmed from economic calculation rather than legal evasion. The fine required to retrieve the impounded vehicle exceeded the automobile’s value, making recovery financially impractical. Don Jazzy confirmed he simply left the inexpensive car with police custody rather than paying excessive fees.

The incident occurred during Don Jazzy’s formative years in London, where he lived with his grandmother starting at age 16. While residing in the British capital, he worked at McDonald’s while developing his music production skills at various studios including Papalynx Studio and O Town Records.

His London period proved instrumental in shaping his future career trajectory. During this time, he contributed production work to tracks for established artists like Craig David while refining his signature sound that would later define modern Afrobeats music.

Don Jazzy returned to Nigeria in 2004 and quickly established himself as a leading force in African music production. He cofounded Mo Hits Records that same year with artist D’banj, launching a label that produced numerous chart topping hits over the following eight years.

Following the dissolution of Mo Hits Records in 2012, Don Jazzy founded Mavin Records on May 8 of that year. The new label rapidly became a powerhouse in African music, signing breakthrough artists who have achieved international recognition.

Mavin Records’ roster has included prominent Nigerian musicians such as Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ayra Starr, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Johnny Drille, and Ladipoe. The label has accumulated over 40 billion global streams and earned multiple industry accolades.

In February 2024, Universal Music Group (UMG) acquired a majority stake in Mavin Global Holdings, positioning the company for expanded global distribution and enhanced international partnerships. The landmark deal maintained Don Jazzy’s leadership role alongside Chief Operating Officer (COO) Tega Oghenejobo.

Don Jazzy’s influence extends beyond music production into various business ventures including real estate, technology, and consumer products. He launched a soap brand called Drip in May 2023 and maintains investments across multiple sectors.

The producer has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including multiple Producer of the Year awards at The Headies in 2006, 2011, and 2014. He also received Best Producer honors at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008 and 2011.

Don Jazzy’s net worth has been estimated at between 10 million and 20 million dollars, derived from music production, artist management, brand endorsements, royalties, and diversified investments. He owns multiple properties in Lagos including a mansion in Lekki valued at over 300 million naira.

Despite his professional success, Don Jazzy maintains a relatively private personal life. He was briefly married to UK based model Michelle Jackson in 2003 when he was 20 years old, but the marriage ended after two years without producing children.

The producer has not announced any upcoming travel plans to the United Kingdom following the resurfaced story. His response to the incident appears to have satisfied concerns among fans about potential legal complications.