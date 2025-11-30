Dompoasehene Shot at Obuasi Funeral as Region Mourns Kusasi Chief

A funeral at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region turned violent on Saturday, November 29, 2025, after a firearm was discharged, injuring Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, the Adanse Dompoasehene.

Police quickly arrested a 30 year old man, Nana Yaw Dankwa, who is currently in custody assisting with investigations. The injured chief received medical care and has since been discharged from hospital.

The shooting occurred during the final funeral rites for the late mother of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi West, Faustilove Appiah Kannin. The solemn gathering was plunged into chaos following the discharge of the firearm at the funeral grounds.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), confirmed the incident in an official statement shared on his Facebook page. He said the incident highlights the importance of the temporary ban on firearms at funerals and traditional gatherings.

“The directive remains a vital public safety measure designed to protect lives, prevent injuries, and ensure that community events are conducted in a peaceful and dignified atmosphere,” Dr Amoakohene stated.

The minister urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as they carry out their duties. He reiterated that the Interior Ministry’s temporary nationwide ban on the use of firearms at funerals and traditional gatherings remains critical for public safety.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council received a briefing on the incident, with police intervening promptly to arrest the suspect. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Obuasi shooting follows an earlier tragic incident in July, when the Kusasi Chief in Asawase, Abdul Malik Azenbe, was shot and killed at his home by unknown assailants. That attack occurred on the night of Tuesday, July 22, 2025, near the Asawase F Line Community Centre.

Eyewitnesses to the July incident reported that two men on separate motorbikes, with one armed with an AK 47 rifle, approached the chief’s residence around 8:40 in the evening and opened fire before fleeing. Chief Azenbe, who had been enskinned as Kadi Naaba only three months earlier, was initially rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital.

He was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased also served as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe, visited the bereaved family that evening and assured them of a full scale investigation to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice is served. Two spent shells, believed to have been fired from an AK 47 rifle, were retrieved from the crime scene as evidence.

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who is also Member of Parliament for Asawase, extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Kusasi community in the Ashanti Region, and the entire traditional leadership of the Kusaug area following the July killing.

“This heinous act is not only an attack on a revered traditional authority but also a grievous wound to the peace and security we all cherish,” he stated in a public message.

The minister assured the family and people of Ghana that security agencies were fully committed to ensuring swift apprehension of the perpetrators, who would face the full rigours of the law. He called on all residents, particularly within the Asawase constituency and its environs, to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any information that may assist investigations.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno subsequently dispatched a special investigative team to Asawase to help unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the Kusasi Chief. However, the culprits responsible for that July shooting remain at large, with no arrests made to date.

The recent shooting of the Dompoasehene adds to growing concerns about violence targeting traditional leaders in the Ashanti Region. The incidents have prompted renewed calls for stricter enforcement of the firearms ban at public gatherings and enhanced security measures for chiefs and traditional authorities.

The Interior Ministry’s temporary ban on firearms at funerals and traditional gatherings was implemented specifically to prevent such violent incidents. Authorities have stressed that compliance with this directive is essential to maintaining public order and preventing further tragedies.

Regional security officials have assured the public that investigations into both incidents continue actively. They have called on residents with any information that could assist investigations to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The Ashanti Region has witnessed several security incidents in recent months, raising concerns about safety at public gatherings and the protection of traditional authorities. Community leaders and security analysts have emphasized the need for enhanced security protocols at traditional events.

The swift arrest of a suspect in the Dompoasehene shooting case, unlike the unsolved July killing, has provided some reassurance to the public. However, concerns remain about the motives behind attacks on traditional leaders and the capacity of security agencies to prevent such incidents.

As investigations continue into Saturday’s shooting, authorities have urged funeral organizers and traditional leaders to work closely with security agencies to ensure proper safety measures are implemented at public gatherings. The cooperation between traditional authorities and law enforcement remains crucial for maintaining peace and security across the region.