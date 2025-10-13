Dominion TV to End Broadcast October 31, 2025 — Relaunch as Dominion Studios

Dominion TV today announced that it will conclude its television broadcast on GBC Free-to-Air, DStv, and GOtv on October 31, 2025, marking a bold evolution into Dominion Studios — a global creative powerhouse producing value-driven African originals for digital and streaming platforms.

“We are not closing down. We are evolving,” said Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder of Dominion TV, and his wife Rosa Whitaker, in a joint message to viewers.

“With divine strategy and foresight, Dominion TV is transforming into Dominion Studios to bring Africa’s stories, values, and creativity to the world,” said Archbishop Duncan-Williams.

Rosa Whitaker added, “Our success with A Taste of Sin (Netflix) and Human Nature (Showmax) confirms global demand for African excellence in storytelling. Dominion Studios will build on that momentum to deliver uplifting, world-class content that celebrates African voices and values.”

A New Era of African Storytelling

Dominion Studios has already begun developing original productions and building partnerships with visionary creators and distributors across Africa and beyond — amplifying Africa’s voice on global platforms.

As part of this transformation, Dominion Studios has appointed veteran Ghanaian TV and filmmaker Paa Kwesi Ackom as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer, to lead the next chapter of creative expansion and global growth.

A Legacy of Inspiration

To celebrate its extraordinary journey, Dominion TV will dedicate its final month of broadcast to its loyal audiences across Africa — featuring never-before-seen programming that honors its legacy of reaching 49 African countries with 24/7 inspirational content. This final broadcast season will also highlight its distinction of holding the largest repository of preaching, prayer, and teachings from its iconic founder Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Through October 31, 2025, viewers can continue watching Dominion TV on DStv (Channel 352), GOtv (Channel 213), and GBC platforms as the countdown unfolds.

“To our viewers, partners, the MultiChoice Group, and the exceptional Dominion team — thank you,” said Archbishop Duncan-Williams. “The Dominion journey continues with blessings and greater purpose.”

About Dominion Studios

Dominion Studios is the next evolution of Dominion’s media mission — a values-driven African studio dedicated to producing and distributing premium original content for digital and global streaming platforms. The Studio’s vision is to bring Africa’s inspired stories and ideas to the world.