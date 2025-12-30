Domestic Fires Hit 15 to 20 Daily Despite Festive Calm

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says while the festive season has passed without major fire disasters, domestic fire outbreaks remain alarmingly high, with between 15 and 20 cases recorded nationwide each day.

According to the Service, most incidents reported during the Christmas and New Year period were minor and largely confined to homes, shops and small businesses. Fire officials attribute the trend to unsafe electrical connections, unattended cooking and the misuse of candles and fireworks during celebrations.

Greater Accra Regional Officer of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II (ACFO II) Rashid Kwame Nisawu, speaking on Pulse on JoyNews, said residential communities account for the bulk of the daily fire incidents attended to by the Service. “As for domestic fires, within a day, if I’m not exaggerating, we can get like 20 cases, between 15 to 20 every day,” he stated.

He explained that many of the fires occur in homes and densely populated areas, including informal settlements, increasing the risk to lives and property. He also identified faulty electricity infrastructure as a recurring cause of some fire outbreaks.

The disclosure comes on the back of the GNFS’s public safety campaign dubbed “Paint Accra Red,” aimed at intensifying fire prevention awareness, particularly during the festive season when the use of electrical appliances, fireworks and cooking equipment increases.

A GNFS spokesperson said increased public awareness and pre-festive inspections helped prevent large-scale fires, especially in busy commercial centres and event venues. However, the persistence of domestic fires remains a concern.

“Many households continue to ignore basic fire safety practices,” the Service noted, warning that preventable negligence is still putting lives and property at risk.

The GNFS has renewed calls for the public to switch off electrical appliances when not in use, avoid overloading sockets and keep flammable materials away from heat sources. The Service has urged residents to observe basic fire safety measures, including proper handling of electrical appliances, avoiding illegal power connections and reporting fire hazards promptly.

As the harmattan season intensifies, fire officers say vigilance is crucial, stressing that a single spark can quickly escalate into a dangerous blaze under dry and windy conditions.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade I (ADO I) Richmond Asamoah Frimpong of the GNFS, Tema Regional Command, has also cautioned parents and guardians to take extra measures to protect children from domestic fires during the school vacation. He said children were more vulnerable to fire related accidents during holidays when they spent longer hours at home.

He advised parents to always supervise children around hot items such as stoves and grills and to store chemicals and flammable substances out of their reach. He urged parents to create physical barriers around heat sources such as stoves, heaters and fireplaces by using baby gates and to keep flammable items like blankets and curtains away from children, especially when they were left at home.

The GNFS says sustained public education and community cooperation remain critical to reducing the high number of daily domestic fire incidents in the capital.