Domelevo Praises Mahama Administration for Absence of Scandals

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has acknowledged that public perception of governance under the current administration may improve, largely due to the absence of widely reported scandals nearly a year into its tenure.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express, Domelevo said he was cautious about predicting outcomes but acknowledged that perception plays a key role in how governance is assessed. “I don’t know what results we are going to get,” he said. “My hope and expectation is that it should improve, in the sense that at least we have gone almost a year or a year into this new administration, not heard of scandals as they were in the past.”

Absence Does Not Equal Elimination

The former anti-corruption chief clarified that his remarks should not be interpreted as a claim that wrongdoing has been completely eliminated from government operations. “So I’m not saying they are not happening, but I’m saying we have not heard of them,” Domelevo stated, drawing a careful distinction between actual absence of corruption and lack of public reporting.

According to him, that relative silence could influence both public and international assessments of the administration’s performance. “So that may drive people’s perception, and if that is the case, I will not be surprised that the index will show a positive result or show some improvement,” he noted, suggesting that perception-based governance ratings could reflect favorably on the current government.

Missed Opportunities for Stronger Accountability

Despite his positive observations about the absence of scandal, Domelevo expressed reservations about missed opportunities to demonstrate stronger commitment to accountability. He referenced what he termed “low-hanging fruit,” referring to existing laws that could have been enforced to send clearer signals about the administration’s seriousness regarding corruption.

“I wish that the low-hanging fruit that I talked about could have sent a clear signal of seriousness,” he stated, implying that the government has not fully utilized readily available legal mechanisms to strengthen its anti-corruption credentials.

Domelevo’s comments come at a time when governance and accountability remain central concerns in Ghana’s political discourse. The former Auditor-General, who gained prominence for his aggressive pursuit of financial irregularities during his tenure, continues to be regarded as a credible voice on matters of public sector accountability.

His assessment suggests that while the Mahama administration has avoided the public scandals that characterized previous governments, there remains room for more proactive enforcement of accountability measures. The remarks indicate that simply avoiding negative headlines may not be sufficient to fully satisfy expectations for robust anti-corruption efforts.

The former Auditor-General’s observations will likely factor into ongoing public debates about the effectiveness of current governance structures and the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial management.