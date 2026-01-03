Domelevo Backs Five Year Presidential Term to Cut Election Costs

Former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has expressed support for extending Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years, citing both cost savings and improved governance efficiency as key benefits. Speaking on the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) proposal, Domelevo framed his argument from an accountant’s perspective, noting the high financial burden of frequent elections.

Under the current scheme, Ghana would have five elections in 40 years, Domelevo explained. Shifting to five year terms means the country saves two elections, and anyone who computes what that costs will understand the significance. The former Auditor General emphasized that election expenses represent substantial expenditure that could be redirected toward development priorities.

Domelevo also highlighted that new governments typically spend the first year acclimatizing to office, implementing policies, and navigating unforeseen challenges. He stated that many assumptions made before taking office are not real, and by the time a government finds its feet, the first year is gone. In the second and third years, governments are operational, but by the fourth year, their focus shifts to winning the next election, leaving insufficient time to manage the economy effectively.

For Domelevo, extending the term would allow governments more time to execute their plans and provide continuity in policy implementation. He stressed that any term change must be approved through a democratic process such as a referendum. This is not being imposed on Ghanaians, he said, adding that if Ghanaians decide this is what they want through proper democratic channels, the will of the people should prevail.

The Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22, 2025. The Committee proposed extending Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years, arguing that the current tenure does not allow sufficient time for governments to implement policies effectively.

Professor Prempeh clarified during the presentation that the proposal does not include a third term option for presidents. We couldn’t find a place for a third term, he stated, adding that there was no public demand or political appetite for such an extension. Even President Mahama himself is not in favor of a third term, according to the Committee chairman.

The CRC noted that a significant portion of a four year presidential term in Ghana is often lost to administrative transitions and electioneering. Professor Prempeh explained that presidents spend about six months settling into office and nearly a year campaigning for re-election. To address this, the Committee recommended regulating campaign seasons to reduce prolonged political activity and allow governments adequate time to govern.

The proposal aims to align Ghana with modern governance demands. Professor Prempeh noted that five years has become the global norm for presidential systems, with many countries moving away from the American four year model toward one that prioritizes administrative continuity. Ghana remains part of a shrinking group of nations adhering to a four year mandate.

The Committee contends that a longer term actually increases pressure on the incumbent rather than reducing accountability. Under the four year system, voters often feel a president has not had enough time to fulfill promises, which frequently results in an automatic second term. A five year term removes that excuse, with Prempeh stating that if a president has not performed well in five years, Ghanaians are not really going to entertain the thought of letting them stay.

However, the proposal has generated mixed reactions. Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu argued against the extension on TV3’s KeyPoints on December 27, cautioning that the real danger lies in keeping a poor performing president in office for an unnecessarily long period. He described the proposal as smuggling a third term through the back door, noting that adding everything up to the current two four year tenures creates a potential ten year presidency.

Some citizens and civil society groups have expressed concerns on social media that longer terms could undermine democratic accountability. Critics argue that shorter terms enable voters to remove underperforming leaders quickly, while five years represents an eternity to wait for change if a leader is failing.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) established a joint committee on December 23 led by Anyimadu Antwi and Frank Davies to evaluate the CRC report. National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye urged party members to refrain from public commentary until the review is complete, assuring that the party’s position will soon be made public. Observers note that without the support of the largest opposition party, the path to a constitutional referendum may become gridlocked.

Under Article 290 of the Constitution, such a change cannot be forced by a committee or president alone. It requires at least 40 percent of registered voters to participate in a referendum, with 75 percent voting in favor. The final decision will be made at the ballot box, ensuring that any new cycle of governance carries the explicit mandate of Ghanaian citizens.

The CRC was mandated to review and resolve challenges from previous constitutional review processes, particularly those of the 2010 Constitution Review Commission and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee. Compiled over several months through nationwide consultations, the final report contains proposed amendments to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution aimed at strengthening governance, promoting citizen participation, and addressing key national issues.

The Committee visited 10 regions and held engagements with academics, trade unions, and citizens across the country. President Mahama acknowledged that some proposals are far reaching but said they are needed to strengthen Ghana’s democratic order, especially at a time when constitutional governance in parts of the sub region is under strain.

The President stated that the report would be published soon, adding that he did not want it kept like a nuclear secret, though he did not provide a specific publication date. The government is expected to outline the next steps for implementing the recommendations, marking a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic process.

Article 66(2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution currently limits the presidency to a maximum of two four year terms. Any amendment to presidential term limits would require extensive public debate, political consensus, and ultimately, approval through a national referendum meeting the constitutional threshold.