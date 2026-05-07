Domeabra Stool Demands Probe Into Demolition as Why Police Aided F K Asare

The Domeabra Stool has called for a full-scale investigation into what it describes as an unlawful demolition exercise carried out on its lands , following violent clashes that later resulted in a police shooting incident involving a 19-year-old student.

In a strongly worded petition, the Stool accused F K A Company Ltd, led by businessman Frederick Kweku Asare, of using police protection to undertake demolitions on disputed lands despite an ongoing court case between the parties.

According to the petition, the demolition exercise took place on May 6, 2026, with the support of police officers, even though lawyers for the Domeabra Stool had earlier informed the Police about pending litigation concerning the ownership and control of the land.

The Stool expressed its frustration on why police failed to crossed check his judgment if Domeabra was part of it or not before providing security.

The Stool stated that the dispute dates back to early 2025 when Mr. Asare allegedly attempted a similar demolition exercise on the same land, prompting legal action against him and his company.

The case, the petition noted, remains before the court and is currently at the directions stage.

Traditional leaders further claimed that police authorities had previously invited both parties to meetings over the matter, during which all relevant court documents were submitted to the Police. Despite this, the Stool alleged that security protection was still provided for the demolition operation.

The petition also questioned the legality of the judgment being relied upon by F K A Company Ltd, arguing that the cited case — Nii Lantey Lamptey vrs R.O. Lamptey & 2 Others, Suit Number BL/486/2007 — did not involve the Domeabra Stool.

According to the Stool, elders advised local youth not to interfere with the demolition because they believed the matter was still before the court and expected the police to act lawfully.

However, several structures belonging to residents were reportedly demolished during the operation.

The tensions surrounding the disputed 700-acre land later escalated into unrest, leading to confrontations between residents and security personnel.

During efforts by police to restore calm after angry residents reportedly protested the demolitions, a 19-year-old Senior High School student identified as Nii Seth Lamptey was struck by a stray bullet.

Reports indicate that the student had home for some few items and was expected to return the following week before the incident occurred.

The incident has intensified public concern over the handling of the land dispute, with residents demanding accountability over both the demolition exercise and the police response that resulted in the shooting.

The Domeabra Stool is now urging authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances under which police protection was granted for the demolition and the events that led to the shooting incident.