Dome Zongo Youth Rally Against Drug Abuse with Health Walk

In a powerful show of unity and determination, the youth of Dome Zongo organized a health walk on Saturday under the theme: “Unite Against Drug Abuse – The Role of Dome-Zongo Youth.”

The event aimed at raising awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth and rallying the community toward a collective fight against the crisis.

Organized by the Dome Zongo Youth Against Drug Abuse, a local youth group, the event drew residents, opinion leaders, healthcare professionals, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Dome.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Majid Iddris, one of the lead organizers, said the initiative was born out of concern for the community’s future.

“This program started with one person’s idea, and with the support of others, we were able to mobilize and organize this walk against drugs. We all know what drug abuse is, and we must act. Drug abuse isn’t safe; it’s dangerous. Even self-medication can amount to abuse,” he said, urging young people to educate themselves about what constitutes drug misuse and take personal responsibility.

Health expert and local pharmacist, Mr. Osman, shared a disturbing insight into the scale of the problem. According to him, approximately 80% of the youth in the area are engaged in some form of drug abuse.

“You may think it’s normal when you start using drugs, but the effects creep in gradually. Isolation, paranoia, and breakdown in functionality come next. In Dome, substances like tramadol, which is a potent opioid, are being abused in frightening quantities,” he said.

He added that although pharmacies typically enforce prescription regulations, many chemical shops in the area sell such drugs freely, worsening the crisis.

.

“Tramadol 50mg stays in the body for 72 hours, but people are taking 300mg at a time — that’s suicide in slow motion,” he warned. He called on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to intensify regulation and crack down on unauthorized drug sales.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East, Hon. Edmund Agboh who also participated in the walk, addressed the youth, acknowledging the impact of unemployment as a driving factor behind drug addiction.

“One thing today’s event makes clear is that we must do more in terms of youth employment. When the youth are idle, they are vulnerable. That’s why I’ve encouraged them to register for the YouStart initiative through their MPs to gain access to employment opportunities,” the MCE stated.

He further emphasized the importance of community education about drug abuse, noting that it goes beyond illegal drugs to include misuse of everyday medications taken without prescriptions.

The event ended with a renewed call for sustained community engagement, tighter regulation by health authorities, and investment in youth development programs to keep young people meaningfully engaged.

With growing concern about drug-related issues nationwide, the Dome Zongo health walk stands as a model of grassroots activism aimed at protecting the future of Ghana’s youth — one step at a time.