Doku Eyes World Title After Stunning National Flyweight Upset

Ibrahim Doku, the Black Panthers flyweight who pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship, says he is proud of his gold medal but has no intention of slowing down.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Omashie TV’s The Big Fight last Friday, Doku, known in boxing circles as Boosu, said the sport will define his life and he is treating every training session with full commitment.

The young boxer, who is studying Electricals at the Community Arts and Business School (CABS) in Accra, defeated George Dowuona in the flyweight 51kg final on February 27 at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Dowuona had been among the most fancied boxers heading into the finals as a current member of the national youth team, making the defeat one of the evening’s most discussed moments.

“I really studied my opponent in the final and he just came rushing with big punches, but I took my time and released clean jabs to win. I thank my coach and training partner Mathias Ashitey for the plan we used,” Doku said.

Boxing runs deep in his family. He revealed that former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight Champion Richard Commey is his uncle, while he models his ring style on Joseph Commey, known as Jaguar. The revelation adds a compelling layer to a story still in its early chapters.

Doku admitted the road to gold was not smooth. He said his coach, Ebenezer Adjei, nearly dropped him from the squad for missing training and he had to prove himself just to stay in contention. His victory in the opening round was hard-fought, with the quarter and semi-final stages equally demanding before he claimed the title from the reigning champion.

He also called on the government to invest more in amateur boxing, arguing that consistent support would help Ghana retain its best young fighters within the national team structure for longer periods.

“We believe in ourselves, and my seniors Mathias Ashitey and Ebenezer Ankrah from the Black Panthers Boxing Club, we promised our coach, Ebenezer Adjei, and fans, and we nailed it. We are grateful to our fans and thank God,” he said.