DOJ Reviews Two Million Epstein Documents Past Deadline

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) missed its December 19 deadline to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, officials confirmed Monday. The agency is currently examining more than two million documents connected to the decades-long investigation.

Federal prosecutors began publishing materials from the probe last month under requirements set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. A letter submitted to a federal judge revealed that approximately 12,285 documents spanning over 125,000 pages have reached the public so far. That represents less than one percent of files currently undergoing evaluation.

The review process encountered unexpected complications on December 24 when officials discovered more than one million additional files had been overlooked during the initial assessment. While some materials are duplicates, each requires individual processing and verification to eliminate redundancies, according to the correspondence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and other senior officials signed the letter acknowledging substantial work remains ahead. The DOJ has assigned over 400 attorneys alongside at least 100 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees specially trained in managing sensitive victim information to continue the document examination in coming weeks.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration for delays in making the files available. Administration officials have defended their approach, stressing the importance of protecting individuals whose personal information appears in investigative records.

The department emphasized that each document requires manual review to identify and redact any details that could expose victims before materials become publicly accessible. This meticulous process has extended timelines beyond the statutory deadline established by Congress.

The Epstein case has drawn sustained public attention since his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges. He died in custody that August while awaiting trial. Ongoing interest in the investigation has intensified pressure on federal agencies to provide transparency while balancing legal obligations to protect those harmed by his alleged crimes.